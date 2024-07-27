There’s a lot weighing on parents when it comes to making decisions that affect the health and wellbeing of their children. How much sugar is too much sugar? Is it okay to eat a banana before bed? Are two hours of screen time two hours too much? And is playing in the dirt good for the immune system?

Penchant for dirt or not, most children have a bath at some point every day, and choosing the kind of products to use on their delicate young skin is another decision many parents struggle with, especially those whose children live with particular sensitivities or conditions such as eczema, nappy rash (usually caused by prolonged nappy wearing) or cradle cap, which is linked to overactive sebaceous glands on the scalp and eyebrows and can be mistaken for eczema.

“Eczema often appears due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, including allergens and irritants,” says Ashleigh Scott, holistic facialist and founder of natural children’s skincare brand Noody.

In 2018, the paediatric eczema prevalence rate for New Zealand children aged 0-14 was 14%, according to research published in 2023 by the University of Auckland. A higher prevalence of hospital admissions was noted in Māori and Pasifika children, and those from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

Onset of symptoms usually present between 3 and 6 months of age, with about 60% of patients developing the condition by 1 year old and 90% by the age of 5. Symptoms of eczema include itchy skin and inflamed, dry, scaly and crusty areas of skin. In chronic cases, skin thickening and pigmentary changes can also occur.

Even if your child does not present with any of these conditions, children’s skin is much more delicate and sensitive than adult skin, says Scott, who launched Noody last year to help heal and nurture her own children’s sensitive skin.

“[Children’s skin] is thinner and has a higher water content, making it more prone to dryness and irritation,” she explains. “Children’s skin also produces less oil, which is why it often lacks the natural protective barrier that adults have.”

Because the skin barrier in children is still developing, it can easily become compromised, leading to conditions such as eczema or other sensitivities like mild rashes or itchiness. It’s for this reason that Scott says all children should be using gentle bath products, even if their skin is not knowingly sensitive.

Harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances and even essential oils in skincare products all have the ability to incite irritation or reaction. Regardless of whether you are on a tight budget and sticking to supermarket brands, or you like to splurge on skincare for your children, Scott says to steer clear of ingredients such as sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, synthetic fragrances and dyes.

“These ingredients can irritate sensitive skin and disrupt its natural balance. Instead, look for products with natural ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile and calendula, which are soothing and gentle on the skin,” she says, adding these ingredients help to maintain the skin’s moisture balance and protect its natural barrier, reducing the risk of irritation and promoting healthy skin development.

Where newborns are concerned, washing with warm water alone is more than enough to keep them clean in the first couple of months and helps to ensure the natural oils aren’t unnecessarily stripped away from the skin, leading to irritation.

“As children get older and are exposed to more from kindy or school, it becomes more necessary to wash every night,” says Scott. “In saying that, if we are having a quieter day or a home day, I will skip [my children’s] bath that night.”

Gentle children’s bath products to add to the cart

From accessibly priced supermarket products and pharmacy favourites to small, local brands from New Zealand and Australia, there’s something for every budget and body in this gentle skincare round-up.

Ecostore Kids Bubble Bath $8.99

Nourish Jungle Fruits Baby Bubble Bath $7.49

Noody Soft Suds Gentle Bath & Body Wash $29

Gro-To Sud Bud Fragrance Free Gentle Bubble Bath $19.50

Mamaku Gentle Hydra Cleansing Wash $35.99

Nature Baby Goat’s Milk and Manuka Honey Soap $9.95

Childs Farm Oatderma Baby Bath Fragrance Free $16.99

Baby Sebamed Bubble Bath $7.99

Aveeno Dermexa Baby Body Wash $17.99

Weleda Baby Calendula Cream Bath $29.90

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the NZ Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. Recent insight includes the skincare that tradies use, whether you should be exercising according to your menstrual cycle, and how to care for your hands this winter.







