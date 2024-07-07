What, or who, gave you the skills and confidence to start your business?

I had the skills in terms of facials, I knew that I was the best at what I do and no one else was doing them in the way I did at the time. I think it was a bit of young naivety at the time thinking I could run a business as I really had no experience or skill in that area!

How much resource did you spend on developing your product?

They have taken years to develop. Firstly in finding the right partners to work with - from chemists to manufacturers. Many samples and reworking the formulas to get them right.

What has surprised you most about the journey to start and operate your own business?

At times how lonely it can be. In the early days I was doing it by myself. Even once I employed staff, I could never share the business struggles. Now my husband works with me in our business, and our second business we co-founded together. I think having a partner or co-founder is so helpful so you have someone that has equal weight and responsibility in the business and understands what you’re dealing with each day.

What’s the major focus for your business right now?

Growing our product range. I am spending a lot of time in product development which I love, and looking at how we expand our reach both in New Zealand and internationally. We have recently picked up a few stockists in Australia so we are excited to explore this market further.

What challenges are you experiencing in business at the moment?

Right now it’s experience. To date, we have got to where we are by figuring it out as we go. Looking into the next stages of our business and what expansion could look like, I feel like I am lacking the skill to take us there. My next goal is to hire people who have the knowledge and experience to take the business where we want to go.

Where do you see your business in, say, five years’ time?

The salon remaining a small and exclusive experience and the backbone to our business. I see huge growth potential in our product range. I would love to see this in more retailers both around New Zealand and around the world as well as expanding the range.

What advice would you give to others thinking of starting their own business?

Just do it. Start where you can with the resources you have and grow from there. The more time and money you have, the faster you can grow, but you can start small and grow incrementally. Talk to people, it’s amazing how much people are willing to share, you just have to ask the questions.

If you have a Small Business story idea, contact newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz with the subject "Small Business Q&A".




