From accounting to childcare, with some darts thrown in: Mark Hudson’s journey with Caresies

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald
Both in their mid-30s and busy working fulltime, Caresies co-founders Mark and Michelle wanted to find an easy, user-friendly, affordable and safe way to find nannies and babysitters.

Mark Hudson, co-founder of Caresies, talks to Tom Raynel about his transition from accounting to childcare, and how his family’s experience paved the way to start the business. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign , showcasing uplifting stories of success, inspiration and possibilities.

