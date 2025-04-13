Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Southern charm with the Crafty Weka Bar

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Made in Christchurch, Crafty Weka Bars are packed with protein, fibre, and whole grains with no artificial colourings or flavourings.

Made in Christchurch, Crafty Weka Bars are packed with protein, fibre, and whole grains with no artificial colourings or flavourings.

David Dunn, co-founder of The Crafty Weka Bar, talks to Tom Raynel about starting his own business after decades in the industry, and why his business philosophy sets him up for success. Each Monday, we interview a small business owner, which is now a regular feature of NZME’s editorial campaign On The Up, showcasing uplifting stories of success, inspiration and possibilities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business