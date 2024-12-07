Advertisement
Use retinol? Here's what you need to know about vitamin A in skincare this summer

Laura Ford, head of education for skincare brand Medik8, says you can keep using your retinol in summer but you may need to give your skin extra time to adapt if you're just starting out with Vitamin A skincare. Photo / Getty Images

Vitamin A is a powerhouse in the world of skincare, revered for its ability to transform the complexion and address a multitude of concerns, but we’re often warned by skincare experts to be extra careful when using this ingredient over summer. If you’re worried about having to forego your anti-ageing skincare while the sun is out, Lucy Slight has expert advice to put your mind at ease.

Whether you’re aiming to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, or tackle acne, vitamin A — in forms like retinol, retinal or prescription-strength retinoids — has earned its place in our skincare routines. But as summer rolls around, you may be wondering if this potent ingredient can safely stay in your arsenal.

Laura Ford, head of education at Medik8, says there’s a common misconception about avoiding retinol in summer.

“Summer can be a great time to use [retinol]. Unlike the colder, drier winter months, your skin is typically more hydrated, which can reduce the risk of irritation.”

Summer considerations for retinol users

That said, Dr Iona Weir, a cell biologist and founder and chief executive of Weir Science, Atopis and Myregyna, highlights the importance of caution when using retinol at this time of the year.

“Retinol works by speeding up the skin renewal process. Unfortunately, this thins the skin and makes it far more sensitive to UV from the sun,” she explains.

“It is absolutely critical to not use any retinol in skincare during the day and use SPF50 at all times.”

To use retinol safely during summer, consider the strength and frequency of your application too.

“Starting with a lower strength and introducing it gradually is key,” says Ford. “Once your skin is accustomed to nightly use and you’ve experienced no signs of sensitivity, you can then consider moving up to a higher strength once you’ve finished the bottle.”

Building a routine around retinol

In terms of application, vitamin A should be used at night after cleansing and before moisturising. This not only maximises its efficacy but also avoids exposure to sunlight, which can degrade the ingredient. Ford advises sticking to a simple, soothing routine, especially during summer, and adding a vitamin C product during the day for extra antioxidant protection.

“Vitamin C, sunscreen and vitamin A are the three most clinically backed ingredients,” Ford explains. “Together, they create a robust routine for protecting and rejuvenating the skin.”

As for the retinol or retinal you choose, Dr Weir says the quality of the formula matters.

“Do not use products containing low-quality retinols, as these are more likely to react with the sun and cause further skin damage. It’s preferable to use a retinal in a high-quality formulation that is designed to be non-irritating.”

The bottom line

Retinol can be a game-changer for your skin, offering age-defying benefits and addressing a range of skin concerns. By understanding how to use it properly — and pairing it with diligent sun protection — you can enjoy its benefits all year round.

So, don’t pack away your retinol this summer. Instead, think of it as part of a powerful skincare duo: vitamin A at night and SPF50 by day. With careful use, expert tips and high-quality formulations, your summer glow is in safe hands.

Vitamin A, Vitamin C and SPF for summer

Skinsmiths Pro Strength Retinol, $132

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6, $155.25

Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir, $159

Evolve Organic Beauty Bio-Retinol + C Booster, $75

Avene Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Concentrated Serum, $81.99

Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Brightening Fluid Invisible SPF 50+, $23.79

La Roche Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, $28.49

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. She’s shared advice for summer skin, including child-friendly sunscreens, and how to get your feet sandal ready.

