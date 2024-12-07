That said, Dr Iona Weir, a cell biologist and founder and chief executive of Weir Science, Atopis and Myregyna, highlights the importance of caution when using retinol at this time of the year.

“Retinol works by speeding up the skin renewal process. Unfortunately, this thins the skin and makes it far more sensitive to UV from the sun,” she explains.

“It is absolutely critical to not use any retinol in skincare during the day and use SPF50 at all times.”

To use retinol safely during summer, consider the strength and frequency of your application too.

“Starting with a lower strength and introducing it gradually is key,” says Ford. “Once your skin is accustomed to nightly use and you’ve experienced no signs of sensitivity, you can then consider moving up to a higher strength once you’ve finished the bottle.”

Building a routine around retinol

In terms of application, vitamin A should be used at night after cleansing and before moisturising. This not only maximises its efficacy but also avoids exposure to sunlight, which can degrade the ingredient. Ford advises sticking to a simple, soothing routine, especially during summer, and adding a vitamin C product during the day for extra antioxidant protection.

“Vitamin C, sunscreen and vitamin A are the three most clinically backed ingredients,” Ford explains. “Together, they create a robust routine for protecting and rejuvenating the skin.”

As for the retinol or retinal you choose, Dr Weir says the quality of the formula matters.

“Do not use products containing low-quality retinols, as these are more likely to react with the sun and cause further skin damage. It’s preferable to use a retinal in a high-quality formulation that is designed to be non-irritating.”

The bottom line

Retinol can be a game-changer for your skin, offering age-defying benefits and addressing a range of skin concerns. By understanding how to use it properly — and pairing it with diligent sun protection — you can enjoy its benefits all year round.

So, don’t pack away your retinol this summer. Instead, think of it as part of a powerful skincare duo: vitamin A at night and SPF50 by day. With careful use, expert tips and high-quality formulations, your summer glow is in safe hands.

Vitamin A, Vitamin C and SPF for summer

Skinsmiths Pro Strength Retinol, $132

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6, $155.25

Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir, $159

Evolve Organic Beauty Bio-Retinol + C Booster, $75

Avene Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Concentrated Serum, $81.99

Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Brightening Fluid Invisible SPF 50+, $23.79

La Roche Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, $28.49

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. She’s shared advice for summer skin, including child-friendly sunscreens, and how to get your feet sandal ready.