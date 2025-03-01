“Don’t be fooled just because the temperatures can be lower,” says Lara Wild, clinical lead melanographer for Molemap NZ and Australia. “In New Zealand the autumn sun still has intensity and your skin will continue to damage without good sun protection.”

In regions like Dunedin, for example, the UVI can reach up to 8.9 during autumn, which is categorised as “very high” and capable of causing skin damage without adequate protection.

Health implications of UV exposure

Prolonged exposure to UV radiation can lead to several health issues and New Zealand has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the world. According to research from JAMA Dermatology in 2022, 350 New Zealanders lose their lives to melanoma each year – the world’s highest death rate.

“Increased and long-term sun exposure impacts your skin cancer risk, and will also increase cosmetic signs of ageing and sun damage,” explains Wild.

Signs of premature skin ageing include accelerated development of wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity. Additionally, excessive UV exposure can damage the eyes, increasing the risk of cataracts and other ocular conditions.

“This is why it’s so important to have regular skin checks to monitor any changes to your skin over time.”

Choosing the right sunscreen for autumn in New Zealand

For daily use, a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is recommended to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

The most important part about choosing a sunscreen - aside from the protection level - is making sure it’s one that feels good on your skin and that you will use daily.

Particularly when it comes to protecting your face, selecting a formula can be difficult, so if you prefer a more weightless feel, opt for a lighter, more watery texture. Avène Sunsitive Sunscreen Fluid or La Roche-Posay UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid are both excellent lightweight options that are gentle on sensitive skin.

Read more: Here’s what an industry insider wishes you knew about UV protection

If you prefer a tinted sunscreen, both Avène and La Roche-Posay offer versions with a light beige tint that suits most skin types. Likewise, Emma Lewisham’s new Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Cream offers a 100% natural formula with a slight tint to ensure no white cast – a common issue with mineral sunscreens.

For an extra light finish and easy reapplication, choose a mist such as Natio Invisible Mist Sunscreen or Coola Classic Face Sunscreen Mist.

And if you work in the trades or spend a lot of time outdoors, a water-resistant sunscreen is always essential, especially if you perspire on the job. My Sunshine Natural Sunscreen and Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Sunscreen Lotion both sink well into the skin leaving no sticky residue.

Tips for effective sunscreen use

To maximise the benefits of sunscreen, application techniques matter. A generous amount should be applied, with approximately one teaspoon used for each limb, front and back of the torso, and the face and neck.

Reapplication is key, particularly every two hours or more frequently if swimming or sweating. Checking expiry dates is also crucial, as expired sunscreens may lose their effectiveness.

When it comes to good habits to adopt in summer and beyond, Wild says to be mindful of “clothing and shade to minimise the harm from UV radiation along with time management”.

“Scheduling long outside jobs to early or later times of the day will also minimise your risk,” she adds.

Beauty editor-recommended sunscreens for autumn

Avène Sunsitive Sunscreen Fluid / Tinted Fluid SPF 50+, $39.99

La Roche-Posay UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+, $31.99

Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Cream, $85

Natio Sun Invisible Mist Sunscreen SPF 50+, $27.99

Coola Classic Face Sunscreen Mist SPF 50, $69

Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+, $19.99

My Sunshine Natural Sunscreen SPF 30, $64

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. She’s shared plenty of advice for the new year, including how to restore your scalp health after all that sun and swimming, the best botanical-based skincare to soothe post-summer skin, and the beauty habits you need to break in 2025.