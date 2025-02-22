First things first: The better your skin prep, the less makeup you’ll need. A good moisturiser is essential - ideally one that multitasks as an SPF so you can tick off hydration and sun protection in one go. Choose one with a slight hint of tint (like the new Emma Lewisham mineral SPF) to help even out your complexion, too.

If you’re feeling ambitious, add an illuminating primer or serum to fake that “I drink three litres of water a day” glow. This may mean you’re able to get away with using concealer as your coverage, as opposed to a full face of foundation.

You can blend with your fingers if time really is of the essence, but if you take a few extra moments to prime your concealer brush (that means, working the concealer on the back of your hand into the bristles of your brush first) you’ll get a much more natural and flawless finish on those darker areas, like under the eyes, around the nose and those niggly breakouts too.

Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Cream, $85

Mecca Max Bring on Bright Illuminating primer, $28

Revlon Illuminance Serum Concealer, $32

Mecca Max Flat Concealer Brush, $11

Use multi-tasking makeup

This is where the art of the shortcut truly shines. Multipurpose products are your best friend here, think creamy sticks or compacts that can double as blush, lip tint, and even eyeshadow if you’re feeling particularly efficient.

A little bronzer swept across your cheeks and forehead offers a natural-looking glow when well-blended (and the illusion that you spent the summer frolicking on the beach instead of glued to your laptop). Blush, applied high on the cheekbones, gives an instant lift and warmth to the skin.

A cream formula will give your skin a slightly dewy finish for extra radiance, and you’ll likely find it works wonders on your lips, too.

Natio Summer Glow Cream Bronzer, $27.99

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Rose, $47

The 60-second eye routine

Eyeshadow is a luxury, not a necessity. And on rushed mornings, the goal is to make your eyes look awake, not like you spent 20 minutes blending a smokey eye. A swipe of a neutral cream eyeshadow gives instant polish with zero effort but if you don’t have one of those in your kit, use a little bit of your bronzer instead.

Brow gel is a non-negotiable. Brushed-up brows frame the face and can make you look infinitely more put-together. If your brows are naturally dark, opt for a clear formula for the hold-factor. If you need a little extra help in the colour department, a tinted brow gel will add instant definition and hold.

But let’s be honest, mascara is the true MVP of any quick routine. Curl your lashes first (it takes seconds) to help open up the eyes then wiggle your mascara wand through your lashes from root to tip a couple of times. The best formula (in my opinion) is a tubing one, as you’re guaranteed smudge-proof eyes, no matter what the day throws at you.

M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Groundwork, $55

Estee Lauder Stay-in-Place Brow Gel, $61

Benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumising Eyebrow Gel, $30

Kester Black Swipe Up Mascara, $42

Lips that last

The easiest way to look polished in two seconds flat is with a swipe of colour on the lips. Tinted balms are the unsung heroes of the morning rush, hydrating, effortless, and impossible to mess up. Karen Murrell’s new Night Moves Magic Tint adapts to the natural colour of your lips to give the perfect pink hue that lasts for hours and should be a staple in every rushing woman’s handbag.

If lip colour isn’t your thing, just reach for your favourite clear lip balm to treat any dryness and give your lips a little bit of hydration and shine.

Karen Murrell Night Moves Magic Tint, $34.99

Pure Fiji Nourishing Lip Balm in Pina Colada, $18

Set and go

To lock everything in place, a spritz of setting spray will keep you looking fresh, even if your energy levels are rapidly deteriorating by mid-morning. If your skin leans oily, a light dusting of translucent powder in the T-zone will keep the shine at bay without taking away that natural glow you so painstakingly faked earlier. And for on-the-go touch-ups, keep blotting papers or a compact powder in your bag for a quick fix between meetings.

The goal here isn’t perfection, it’s efficiency. All of these items will also make for a handy capsule makeup kit that you can keep in the car, in your handbag or at your desk when time just isn’t on your side.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Fixer Spray, $29.99

Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers 40 sheets, $22

Clinique Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder in Invisible Matte, $77

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. She’s shared advice plenty of advice for the new year, including how to restore your scalp health after all that sun and swimming, the best botanical-based skincare to soothe post-summer skin, and the beauty habits you need to break in 2025.