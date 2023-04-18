Highlighters, blushers and bronzers are the secret to perking up less-than-radiant skin in an instant over winter. We’re talking strategic sweeps in just the right places to give you the illusion of a sun-kissed glow or post-holiday shine, when really, you’ve just been snuggled up on the couch with the heater cranking all weekend.

Blush applied to the apples of the cheeks is the key to fresh-looking skin and the best pick-me-up when lustre is lacking. Give it even more glow by applying a highlighting cream or powder along the upper cheekbones, down the centre of the nose and at the top of your forehead, right near your hairline; all those light-reflecting high points.

Now is probably not the time to be going too over the top with your bronzer. Instead, work your bronzing product of choice in lightly just below the cheekbones, along the jawline and the sides of your forehead for just a hint of tint.

The glow getters