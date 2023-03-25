What Moisturiser Do You Use On Your Face? 12 People Share The Products They Marinade In

Moisturiser is a cornerstone, like cleanser, which means it’s got to meet particular credentials to save face: Does it absorb into my skin? How does it absorb into my skin? Does it sit well under makeup?

The consistency you choose — gel, light, thick — counts too. Then, amongst the growing and diversifying number of formulas, there’s seasonal change to consider.

Below, 10 people share the products they use to stay hydrated, from rich and cossetting pots to the simple and the non-active.

This moisturiser has been the best base on my skin as I begin my day. There is a lightness to it, which I love, yet it’s super-nourishing. It’s a great introduction to the rest of Maryse’s beautiful products too. Locally owned and made here in New Zealand. — Paris Mitchell Temple, co-founder of Paris Georgia

Alice is a trained nurse and skincare professional. Her new line has made the world of difference to my skin, and this restorative moisturiser is one of my favourites from the range. Lightweight and super-hydrating, it nourishes my skin from day to night, which I’ve struggled with in the past. — Georgia Cherrie, co-founder of Paris Georgia

It’s my job to flirt with as many products as possible, so I’ve never been super loyal to one moisturiser in particular. However, Emma Lewisham’s Supernatural 72-Hour Creme Riche is one that I come back to time and time again. It’s rich and thick (but not too thick) and sinks into the skin beautifully. If I’ve had a day outside and my face feels particularly thirsty, I will always reach for this and know that my skin will be hydrated again instantly. — Lucy Slight, Viva beauty editor

I have a couple of moisturisers that I love to use. When I’m travelling I like to use La Mer moisturiser, which has a really luxurious texture and is great for redness and irritation. I also grew up familiar with Mum’s Oil of Olay. She used to dab a little on me and the scent and texture is a really great nostalgic moisturiser that I’ve now implemented into my daily skincare routine. — Vinci Gin-Nen, Milenta and Shy Guy general manager

A medium concentration of vitamin A in the form of retinyl palmitate, what I love most about this moisturiser is it doesn’t only offer hydrated skin but that it also caters to multiple skin concerns, such as skin texture, minimising the appearance of old acne scarring, and the prevention of breakouts, all at once. It feels silky and glides over skin, leaving behind a healthy-looking glow ready for makeup application. — Sarika Patel, makeup artist

I have very dry, very sensitive skin, so while I keep my wider skincare regimen to a minimum, moisturiser is a non-negotiable for me. It’s also one of the products I’m very picky about; I don’t like anything gel-textured, and too much fragrance makes my skin react, as does anything very rich, therefore I stick to products that are very plain, very simple and non-active. During warmer months, I use La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Facial Moisturiser. It has all of the above attributes, and is very affordably priced. There’s no scent and it’s super-gentle. I also find it very good for sensitivity flare-ups, stress and barrier issues, really soothing my skin. When the weather is colder, I use Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré. This is one of those cult-y French pharmacy products that glossy magazines and blogs would breathlessly “reveal” in the early 2000s and it really is worth the hype. So lovely and hydrating, and I adore the metal tube. It’s a bit richer than the La Roche-Posay — which is why I use this for parched winter skin — but doesn’t cause me any irritation at all. Both of these moisturisers are good under makeup. And I’m actually about due to switch from the former to the latter now that it feels more properly autumn. — Emma Gleason, Viva commercial editor

I use the Tatcha Dewy Face Cream. To top my routine all off I often use Glow Recipe Watermelon Serum to end the day because what’s better than a cool serum to relax you after a busy day? Together they even out my skin tone and I love the way it gives me an instant glow and healthier skin, especially after a night when it’s truly needed. — Havilah Arendse, founder of Havilah Label

I really love Elta MD AM Therapy for a morning moisturiser. It’s so light but still cushiony. It sits beautifully under sunscreen and makeup and I feel like it does a great job of sealing in my serums. Other than that I use whatever Nandika at Malkia Beauty tells me to use because I would trust her with my life. — Saraid de Silva, writer, actor and producer

I try to keep things super-simple as I have hyper-sensitive skin, so I try not to overcomplicate my skincare with too many active ingredients that tend to lead to rosacea irritation. In the morning I use La Roche-Posay Niacinamide Serum, which I apply liberally directly after my morning shower. It’s super-hydrating and soothing for my sensitive skin. It’s really nice for gentle brightening and evening my skin tone. In the evening I use Sans(ceuticals) Superdose Sleep Infusion Masque. This is a superstar product for just bathing your skin in antioxidants with deep hydration. — Georgia Davidson, founder of Georgia Jay

My favourite moisturiser is the Embryolisse Lait-Vrème Concentré. It’s super-light on the skin and sinks in deep. It sits so well under makeup throughout the day but I also love to use it at night to seal everything in. — Britt Walton, video producer

My skin is oily and acne-prone, but still feels perpetually parched. Kate’s Somerville’s Oil-Free Moisturiser has thusly been a go-to for my day moisturiser — lightweight and fragrance-free, with no parabens and some marine algae for good measure. It’s simple and effective, and sits beautifully under my makeup. — Julia Gessler, Viva digital editor

In terms of my favourite moisturiser, I really love the Diptyque Philosykos lotion. It has a very light consistency that doesn’t leave me feeling greasy, and the scent is absolutely divine. — Tautahi Subritzky, stylist