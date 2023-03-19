Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘Will Shaving My Face Make My Hair Grow Back Thicker?’

Dear Beauty Editor,

I’ve seen lots of talk about dermaplaning lately, but does shaving your face just make your hair grow back thicker?

From, Fuzzy Peach

Dear Fuzzy Peach,

I’m so glad you asked this question! I recently shaved my face and I’m hooked. I bought a Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand and set myself up by a mirror with good lighting, washed my face, applied some face oil and went to town on my peach fuzz.

The trick with dermaplaning (the official name for shaving off your peach fuzz) is to gently glide the razor over your skin in the direction of the hair growth, while holding the skin taught to ensure you get the closest shave possible. The razor removes those fine, fuzzy hairs which are commonly found around the jaw and cheeks, while also skimming off any dead surface skin cells.

The end result is incredibly smooth, fuzz-free skin, leaving you with the ideal canvas for applying makeup and skincare, as there are fewer hairs getting in the way. You won’t be able to stop touching your face, I can promise you that.

Now back to your question about the hair growth. No, you will not suddenly grow a thick beard because you shaved off your peach fuzz — another promise I will make to you. Because you are only removing the hairs at the surface level, rather than plucking them from the root, you aren’t causing any damage to the follicle and therefore there’s no risk of changing the structure of the hair itself.

Since you are only removing peach fuzz to begin with, it will grow back again as peach fuzz. If you are removing thicker hairs, then they will grow back as thick as they were before. For thicker hairs, I would instead recommend booking an appointment for a consultation at a laser hair removal clinic, as you’ll get more long-term benefits from permanent hair removal.

Peach fuzz, being very fine and often quite light, cannot usually be removed via laser, so dermaplaning is the ideal method of hair removal here. It's also great if you have sensitive skin that is often irritated by waxing or bleaching - and it's pain-free, which is a bonus.

If you’re not the type to DIY, there are plenty of clinics offering dermaplaning, and you will of course get much better results at the hands of a professional than your own. In saying that, I was more than happy with my at-home hair removal and if you work carefully and with the right lighting, you’ll find you really can’t go too wrong.

Love,

Lucy