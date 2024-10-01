Recommended by Karen McMillan

Safe Enough by Lee Child, $38, published by Bantam

This compelling collection of short stories jumps into humanity’s multifaceted nature with both feet, showcasing both its virtuous and darker sides. Known for his gripping feature-film-worthy thrillers, Child ventures into the short story format with carefully nuanced and crafted narratives highlighting his vivid imagination and storytelling prowess. The collection offers a mix of suspense, intrigue, unexpected twists, detective-related tales, police procedurals, and narratives involving international intrigue.

Recommended by Chris Reed

A House Built on Sand by Tina Shaw, $38, published by Text

The doctor is concerned Maxine has early-onset dementia. Her daughter Rose has a recurring memory of a locked cupboard. When they return to their old family home in Kutarere, secrets from many years ago surprise them both, and they learn their memories may not always be reliable. This is an absorbing, haunting novel, beautifully written with compelling characters - winner of the Michael Gifkins Prize.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware, $38, published by Simon & Schuster

Romance, survival and suspense. This novel follows scientist Lyla, who reluctantly joins her actor boyfriend Nico on a reality TV show on a remote island in the Indian Ocean. The setup seems simple: five couples compete until the last pair wins the prize. However, a tropical storm traps them on the island, and the game turns deadly. Someone will do whatever it takes to be the last one standing.

Recommended by Andrea Molloy

Ōkiwi Brown by Cristina Sanders, $37, published by The Cuba Press

No one knows anything of Ōkiwi’s past before he arrives in New Zealand in 1840, but his bad-tempered presence helps to foster the rumours of past evil. A suspicious death leads to a murder charge and a court case. Is there a connection between Ōkiwi and two heartless murderers from Scotland more than a decade earlier? A chilling and clever tale of early colonial New Zealand.

Recommended by Clare Lyon

Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty, $38, published by Pan Macmillan

This superbly constructed novel by Liane Moriarty opens when a nondescript lady boards a plane from Hobart to Sydney. Partway through the flight, she walks up the aisle and predicts what each person will die from and at what age. The plane lands without any problems, but all their lives are changed… A thought-provoking read and mystery that will keep you turning to the end.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Better Left Dead by Catherine Lea, $37, published by Bateman

Set in the beautiful far North, DI Nyree Bradshaw is investigating the death of local woman Lizzy Bean, who was a loner and a hoarder. It seems at the heart of everything is a group of traumatised ex-foster kids. Nyree’s life is further complicated when her imprisoned son asks her to take on a granddaughter she has never met. A page-turning read with excellent characters.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult, $38, by Allen & Unwin

A bold reimagining of the life of Emilia, an Elizabethan woman whose voice is stifled by the constraints of her time, and her descendant, Melina, who grapples with the continuing echoes of those constraints in the modern world. It asks the question: What if the works of Shakespeare were penned by a woman whose name has been erased from history? It’s a must-read.

Recommended by Chris Reed

Shadow City by Natalie Conyer, $37, published by Echo Publishing

Sergeant Jackie Rose joins forces with veteran detective Schalk Laurens, who visits Sydney from South Africa to see his daughter. But he’s also trying to track down a missing teenager. Jackie is investigating the death of another young woman, and the cases seem to be linked. Their investigation exposes corruption and crime that prey on vulnerable youngsters. It’s gritty crime fiction at its best.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

El Flamingo by Nick Davies, $32, published by YBK Publishers

The NZ Booklovers Fiction Award 2024 winner is a sunset-noir novel with an exotic Latin-American vibe that has action, suspense, intrigue and a compelling love story. Failed actor Lou Galloway is mistaken for a rogue assassin known as “El Flamingo” in a bar in Mexico. He is swept into a dangerous world of Latin-American espionage, where he only has his wits to survive. Perfectly paced and plotted.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Real-life reads

The Near West by Tania Mace, $70, published by Massey University Press

A fascinating in-depth history of three adjoining suburbs, Grey Lynn, Arch Hill and Westmere, and the people who have lived there. It is richly illustrated with over 250 photographs, maps, and artworks. Tania Mace is a historian, researcher, and local who has lived in Grey Lynn for over 30 years. She has brought its past to life in an engaging way.

Recommended by Lyn Potter

The Plant Society Design Handbook by Jason Chongue, $50, published by Murdoch Books

Jason Chongue founded The Plant Society in 2016, and he’s been in demand for designing indoor and outdoor gardens ever since. This book shares invaluable tips and know-how, including 40 step-by-step projects, design templates, photographs, and a comprehensive guide to his go-to plants. Whether you have some design and gardening experience or are a newbie, this comprehensive and inspirational book has something for everyone.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Becoming Tangata Tiriti by Avril Bell, $30, published by Auckland University Press

Becoming Tangata Tiriti brings together 12 non-Māori voices who have engaged with te ao Māori and attempted to bring te Tiriti to life in their work. Sociologist Avril Bell analyses the complicated journey of today’s partners of te Tiriti o Waitangi and manages to take tricky and complex learnings and distil them into an easy-to-read book.

Recommended by Rebekah Lyell

A Very French Affair by Maria Hoyle, $38, published by Allen & Unwin

Kiwi journalist Maria Hoyle moves to rural France to live with a man she has only dated a few times. With a mix of excitement and trepidation, she throws herself into creating a new life there. She has a degree in French and is smitten with her new partner. What could possibly go wrong? An enchanting read, with equal parts humour and pathos.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Right Thing, Right Now by Ryan Holiday, $40, published by Profile Books

At the heart of this book is the ancient belief that justice is the foundation from which all other virtues flow. The book is enriched with stories of historical figures who exemplified justice in their lives. Ryan Holiday argues that justice requires us to look beyond our own interests and consider the broader impact of our actions, a refreshing counterpoint to self-centred ideals promoted by contemporary culture.

Recommended by Chris Reed

No Autographs, Please! by Katherine Wiles, $37, published by Echo Publishing

This captivating memoir of NZ-born opera singer Katherine Wiles gives the reader a fascinating glimpse into the world of professional opera. From meeting stage legends such as Dame Julia Andrews to having her costume partly eaten by a horse or getting the giggles in a serious scene, this is an essential for anyone interested in the life of a singer in the performing arts.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Guiding Lights: The Extraordinary Lives of Lighthouse Women by Shona Riddell, $40, published by Exisle

While most written histories of lighthouses focus on men, Shona Riddell has brought together riveting accounts from around the world to illustrate that women have a rich history too. Some grew up in isolation as the daughters of keepers. Others married into the job, raised children, looked after traditional household duties, assisted their keeper-husbands, and, in some instances, were lighthouse keepers themselves.

Recommended by Lorraine Steele

Books for kids

Kiwi Bees Have Tiny Knees by Rachel Weston, $30, published by Weston Books

In time for the school holidays, This excellent nonfiction book for children is about Aotearoa’s native bees. Rachel has a fabulous way with words, and the gorgeous illustrations and photographs bring these beautiful creatures wonderfully to life. We have 28 native bees, and Rachel shares everything you would need to know about them in a child-friendly way.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Elemental Heroes: Hydrogen Showdown by Chrissy Metge and Karen McMillan, $20, published by Duckling Publishing

An action-packed read that will ignite children’s curiosity about their world, exploring scientific elements in a fictional world. Sophie and Joey, the twins tasked with stopping the unrest in Elemental Land, are likeable and fun. This fast-paced story is for middle primary readers, with punchy chapters and a storyline that will pique children’s interest in the elements that make up our world.

Recommended by Rebekah Lyell

Cookbooks

The Good Farm Cookbook by Scott Gooding and Matilda Brown, $45, published by Murdoch Books

The authors share their food journeys and what led them to open the Good Farm Shop, a ready meals business that prioritises caring about the environment, human health and animal welfare. As you would expect, the recipes are healthy and nutrient-dense. With more than 80 nourishing and delicious recipes, this food is good for the body and the planet.

Recommended by Lyn Potter