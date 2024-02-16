Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

2024 NZ Booklovers Awards finalists announced

By Mark Broatch
3 mins to read
NZ Booklovers Awards are known for recognising books and genres that often don’t make the shortlists of the higher-profile Ockham NZ Book Awards. Photos / Supplied

NZ Booklovers Awards are known for recognising books and genres that often don’t make the shortlists of the higher-profile Ockham NZ Book Awards. Photos / Supplied

The 2024 NZ Booklovers Awards shortlist is out, and this year has added a young adult category.

The awards, now in their 6th year and judging 119 entries across adult fiction, lifestyle titles, YA, junior

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener