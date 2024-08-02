With comforting and uncomplicated recipes designed for one or two people, Nici Wickes shares her passion for food and insights into the challenges many face today, whether it be loneliness, self-esteem or ageing. A cookbook with a difference, it helps others get the most out of life, in and outside the kitchen. The recipes are delicious, and the advice is honest and heartwarming.

Recommended by Iain McKenzie

Nell by Penelope Todd, $34.99, published by Cloud Ink Press

Todd’s grandmother, “tall, kind and somewhat aloof” is the inspiration for Nell. The changes and hardships of the 20th century – wars, a pandemic, and the Depression – frame Nell’s experiences and opportunities, yet the story is focused most deeply on her inner self. Lyrically written and set within The Maniototo, Nell explores the possibilities for a woman to retain freedom and individuality through the restrictions and demands of marriage and motherhood.

Recommended by Paddy Richardson

The Ocean Speaks, curated by Matt Porteous & Tamsin Raine, $65, published by White Lion Publishing

Giving voice to the ocean, this hardback book is a visual feast that presents the stories of more than 40 ocean enthusiasts united in their mission to protect the world’s most undervalued and unexplored resource. From vibrant coral reefs to spectacular migrating marine creatures, this book has just the right balance between informative text full of hope and awe-inspiring photography.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Gracehopper by Mandy Hager, $29, published by OneTree House

Set in Wellington, this novel follows the life of Grace, an 18-year-old of Asian descent grappling with the issues of her past and the complexities of her present. The silence surrounding the 1999 Jiji earthquake and the death of Grace’s father casts a shadow over their lives, fuelling Grace’s inner turmoil and her mother’s debilitating depression. There are themes of trauma, mental illness, and resilience to navigate the challenges they face.

Recommended by Chris Reed

The Story of You by Rose Stanley, $29.99, published by Austin Macauley Publishers

Rose Stanley writes picture books for children that focus on emotional literacy and problem-solving. The Story of You explores all the ups and downs that make up a life, and it encourages children to see their story as a unique treasure. Parents and children will enjoy this delightful book, and I am sure it will prompt many interesting discussions during the school holidays.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, $37.99, published by Century

This blockbuster thriller has a story of its own. Michael Crichton’s widow Sherri discovered his research and partial manuscript, which storyteller James Patterson completed. The novel’s fast pace is driven by the countdown to the imminent eruption of Mauna Loa, Hawaii’s largest active volcano. The US military also has a hidden secret buried within the mountain. Its threat to civilisation is far greater than flowing lava …

Recommended by Andrea Molloy

Greene Lyon by Alan Goodwin, $37.50, Quentin Wilson Publishing

A highly original work of fiction grounded in science and discovery, Greene Lyon imagines the life of Isaac Newton, famous for his breakthroughs in mathematics, light and gravity. Isaac has a thirst for knowledge, but will darker impulses and his passion for Alice Cutler be his undoing? What really happened in Isaac Newton’s orchard? An accomplished historical novel that expertly blends fact and fiction.

Recommended by Iain McKenzie

Sight Lines: Women and Art in Aotearoa by Kirsty Baker, $69.99, published by Auckland University Press

An exquisite book with striking images and insightful essays, Sight Lines is the story of art made by women in Aotearoa. From the ancient to the modern, from Frances Hodgkins to Merata Mita, Fiona Clark to the Mataaho Collective, photographers, painters, sculptors, textile artists, and more are gathered within these pages. Bold and brilliant, it is a must-have for lovers of art.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

The Flying Teddy by June Dooney, illustrated by Jess Twohill, $25, published by CopyPress

In time for the school holidays, this charming picture book follows the adventures of Tommy Teddy, who, after seeing some birds, decides he wants to have a flying adventure. Needless to say, things don’t go to plan, but Tommy Teddy learns some valuable life lessons along the way. This book has a timeless quality but with a distinct Kiwi flavour that children will love.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Watson the Detective Dog by Susan Brocker, illustrated by Jenny Cooper, $21.99, published by Scholastic

Watson is training to be a conservation dog, and some itty-bitty whitebait needs saving. The cocker spaniel puppy is put through his paces as he learns to become a conservation dog. Inspired by real events, author Susan Brocker has once again created an entertaining and informative picture book for children, and Jenny Cooper’s artwork brims with expression and humour. Perfect school holiday reading.

Recommended by Rebekah Fraser

The Survivors by Steve Braunias, $37.99, published by HarperCollins

From chance meetings gone wrong to self-imposed exile and gruesome murders, this captivating exploration of human nature delves into the myriad ways people navigate the complexity of their lives. It showcases Steve Braunias’ award-winning narrative skills in sharing each of the unusual and riveting stories. The Survivors is a must-read for true-crime lovers and those interested in the intricacies of human survival.

Recommended by Andrea Molloy

Rere Takitahi/Flying Solo edited by JCL Purchase & AJ Woolf, $49.99, published by Olearia Press

This fascinating and wide-ranging anthology features more than 50 writers and includes memoirs, essays, short stories and poetry exploring the experience of solo parenthood and differently structured families in Aotearoa, New Zealand. The result is a collection of work that is illuminating, inspiring, moving and thought-provoking. Writers included are Fiona Farrell, Robin Hyde, Katherine Mansfield, Siobhan Harvey, David Hill, Mike Johnson and many more.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Welcome to Glorious Tuga by Francesca Segal, $38, published by Penguin

London zoologist Charlotte Walker has accepted a fellowship on a small, remote island to study endangered gold coin tortoises. It is a year-long adventure to help save a species, but Charlotte is also determined to solve the mystery of her life-long connection to the island of Tuga de Oro. The perfect escape to immerse yourself in a tropical paradise with a vibrant and quirky community.

Recommended by Andrea Molloy

The Raven’s Eye Runaways by Claire Mabey, $24.99, published by Allen & Unwin

Getwin is a bookbinder, working from dusk till dawn at Raven’s Eye Bookbindery. Lea, a scribe, lives in a castle where she and other girls are forced to write manuscripts. When Lea escapes, she is rescued by Getwin and others who find themselves up against the rulers. A gripping medieval fantasy quest, perfectly pitched to younger readers to enjoy during the school holidays.

Recommended by Rebekah Lyell

Spotty the Zebra by Peter Millett, $21.99, published by Scholastic

Spotty the zebra is tired of standing out in a crowd and asks a porcupine to paint her spots into stripes. Finally, she feels the same as everyone else. But her comfort is short-lived, as she finds conformity doesn’t bring her the happiness she seeks. A delightful, heart-warming read that celebrates differences and helps readers learn to embrace the things that make them unique.

Recommended by Rebekah Lyell

Outrider by Mark Wales, $37.99, published by Pan Macmillan

2034. Set in the wake of global conflict, parts of Australia are occupied with only a few pockets of resistance. Jack Dunne is an Outrider, one of the last elite freedom fighters. He is tasked with his final mission, one that will restart the war against impossible odds. Action-packed from start to finish, with a hero driven to save his son and escape across the border to freedom.

Recommended by Iain McKenzie

Liars by James O’Loghlin, $36.99, published by Echo Publishing

Not much has happened in the sleepy coastal town of Bullford Point for more than 50 years – until Joe Griffiths returns from Sydney after serving time in prison. There is a murder of another recent resident, and Joe is the prime suspect. But have the police got it wrong? It seems everyone is lying … Intriguing and mysterious, this is a crime novel that is full of surprises.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Woo Woo by Ella Baxter, $36.99, published by Allen & Unwin

Sabine is a conceptual artist, and her new career-defining exhibition is set to open. But as the exhibition approaches, Sabine’s anxiety transforms into a feral fear, leading to a series of strangely surreal events. A mysterious and increasingly threatening stalker further complicates her life. Ella Baxter crafts an intense exploration of female creativity and the tumultuous life of an artist on the brink.

Recommended by Andrea Molloy

The Secret Life of Flying by Captain Jeremy Burfoot, $39.99, published by Pan Macmillan

Former pilot Jeremy Burfoot takes you behind the scenes of what really happens when we fly in this part memoir, part guide-to-flying. We learn everything from how a plane stays up in the air to what happens when you flush the toilet and what pilots do when the plane is on autopilot. Written with humour, this is engaging and full of insight and useful information.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

Behind You, Dad by Maxwell Mkoki, $28, Castle Publishing

Maxwell Mkoki migrated from Zimbabwe to New Zealand in 2005 and, almost 20 years later, he has written a book based on his experiences. This moving and insightful book is centred around conversations between a father and his son, with hard-won wisdom for succeeding in a new community. The advice in this book will resonate with all families, particularly for families relocating in this increasingly global world.

Recommended by Karen McMillan

