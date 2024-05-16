New Zealand author Mandy Hager's new YA book Gracehopper.

REVIEW

Grace is 18 and lives in Wellington with her emotionally unstable mother, Katherine. Her nan, Claire, lives a bus ride away and her elderly neighbour, Anoop, is an honorary grandfather.

There is family around her, but things are complicated.

Grace knows that she arrived in New Zealand as a newborn having left Taiwan with her Pākehā mother after the devastating earthquake of 1999.

Katherine is so traumatised by the experience that she never speaks of it; all Grace knows is that her Taiwanese father is dead.

Grace has had to parent her mother for as long as she can remember. Katherine’s PTSD is so extreme that she has been hospitalised and is unable to work. She is often not an easy character with whom to sympathise – snippy with Claire, a burden throughout Grace’s childhood.

Grace had one true friend, Charlie, who left with his parents for England several years ago and has returned. Charlie reconnects with Grace in a fabulously drawn opening scene in which Charlie is introduced as a character of huge significance in Grace’s life and as a Little Person with a condition called achondroplasia.

The story follows Grace as she tries to cope with her life’s uncertainties through her practice of Jeet Kune Do and the teachings of Bruce Lee.

Not only must she contend with the closely guarded secrets of her past but with the disruption caused by her mother’s mental illness and her grandmother’s decline.

Trauma and death are dealt with unflinchingly, but the story is propelled by everything teenagers experience: love, sex, ambition, the search for identity and a place in the world.

Gracehopper dives into the complexity of life and how prejudiced people unnecessarily and thoughtlessly complicate it further for so many.

Grace and Charlie are beautifully realised characters, alive on every page. Their inspiring and heartwarming coming-of-age journey is a joy to read.

It is an epic, wonderfully constructed novel for older teenagers and everyone else.

