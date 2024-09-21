Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Liane Moriarty review: Here One Moment, the best-selling Australian author’s new book

By Stephanie Merry
Washington Post·
6 mins to read
In Here One Moment, Liane Moriarty once again weaves a tale of survival, fate, and the human desire to control the uncontrollable. Photo / Uber Photography

In Here One Moment, Liane Moriarty once again weaves a tale of survival, fate, and the human desire to control the uncontrollable. Photo / Uber Photography

In Here One Moment, Moriarty’s 10th novel, the Australian author once again sends her characters into existential chaos.

A lot of pop culture talk these days revolves around the idea of world-building and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment