Booklovers share their favourite reads from August

Shadow Lives by Neil A White, $37, published by Echo

Matt Latham is a foreign correspondent whose latest assignment takes him to Ukraine. An explosion at a club leaves Katya, his interpreter, dead, and Matt in hospital. When he learns of Katya’s missing sister, he takes up the search, going into the underworld, a place of double agents and ruthless criminals who are ensnaring innocent women in their human trafficking. A high-octane thriller that provokes thought.

Two Daughters by Alison Edwards, $36.99, published by Atlantic Books

The contrasting landscapes of the coast of New South Wales and the cloisters of Cambridge are the settings in this novel. Alison Edwards expertly weaves together the lives of two young women. Ava and Laurie could not be more different, but as each processes the lasting effects of losing a mother, their lives become unexpectedly entwined. Alison Edwards’ debut novel is a captivating exploration of motherhood, class and identity.

The Mires by Tina Makereti, $34.99, published by Ultimo Press

Set in a small neighbourhood built on a swamp in Kāpiti, the story introduces us to Keri, a resilient Māori woman recovering from domestic violence; Sera, a refugee from an ecological disaster in Europe; and Janet, a white New Zealander with rigid views on all sorts of things, and a troubled son, Conor. The swamp serves as a semi-narrator, observing the lives and secrets of the characters. Fascinating.

Sandwich by Catherine Newman, $38, published by Doubleday

Sandwich is cleverly told over a single week on a three-generation family holiday in Cape Cod. Rocky is the narrator, and many of her wry observations are laugh-out-loud funny. The quirky home holds countless memories, but now Rocky is caught between her children, who are young adults still needing her, and her ageing parents. Multiple secrets are layered in the plot and revealed in time. Funny and insightful.

Now, Lead Others by Cillín Hearns, $35, published by Results Coaching

Nathan’s dream promotion turned out to be a nightmare, and now he’s licking his wounds and climbing a mountain in his native Ireland. But during a mountain rescue, he learns invaluable skills about effective leadership. Cillín Hearns has provided a unique and engaging way to take theories about leadership and show them in practice. An invaluable read for the many who are in leadership roles.

Honey by Isabel Banta, $37, published by Bonnier

Amber Young is a rising pop star in the ’90s. In this novel, Amber’s rise to fame is inspired by the era’s iconic pop stars, who became as famous for their personal lives as their hypersexualised music videos and lyrics. Relatable and eye-opening, the struggles Amber faces in an industry that persistently tries to control her is a universal experience for many women in the spotlight.

Girl Falling by Hayley Scrivenor, $37.99, published by Pan Macmillan

A toxic friendship turns to tragedy in this compelling thriller. Finn and Daphine have been best friends since their school days, but when Finn falls in love with newcomer Magdu, Daphine manipulates the situation in unexpected ways. The three of them go rock climbing in the Blue Mountains, the past impacts on the present, and one of them falls to their death. Was this an accident, suicide or murder?

The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves and China Miéville, $38, published by Del Ray

This ambitious collaboration between actor and acclaimed author is an imaginative, genre-bending epic. At the heart of the story is B, an immortal warrior who has lived for 80,000 years and longs for the ability to die. The narrative jumps between present-day black ops missions and B’s experiences throughout history. It is a uniquely captivating, if sometimes disorienting, reading experience.

The Briar Club by Kate Quinn, $37, published by HarperCollins

Set in Washington, DC, during the McCarthy era, the story centres on the lives of five women who find themselves bound together by secrets in Briarwood, a female-only boarding house. The arrival of the mysterious widow Grace serves as a catalyst for the novel’s unfolding drama. When a shocking act of violence tears the house apart, the “Briar Club” must decide who is the true enemy.

The End and Everything Before It by Finegan Kruckemeyer, $40, published by Text

The novel follows Emma, a woman haunted by tragedy and self-imposed isolation. Her journey from the icy waters of the Arctic to a mysterious island serves as a thread connecting a rich cast of characters across different eras. Finegan Kruckemeyer’s debut novel is a remarkable achievement that blends elements of fable, historical fiction, and magical realism into something entirely original.

Breaking the Dark by Lisa Jewell, $38, published by Century

Private investigator Jessica Jones is a retired superhero based in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, when a concerned mother pays her a visit. Amber’s 16-year-old twins have changed their personalities and looks since spending time with their father in the UK. Jessica investigates and discovers a dangerous game of technology, impacting young people. The first book in a brand-new Marvel crime series is hugely entertaining.

Real-life reads

View from the Second Row by Samuel Whitelock, $50, published by HarperCollins

From a broken toe to cuts, sprains, torn muscles and concussions, there’s no denying Sam Whitelock has put his body on the line for sport. From making his debut at 21 to becoming the most-capped All Black in history, this is an in-depth journey into the career of one of New Zealand’s most revered rugby players. A must-read for all rugby fans.

The Road to Chatto Creek by Matt Chisholm, $45, published by Allen & Unwin

In time for Father’s Day. TV presenter Matt Chisholm and his wife decided to leave Auckland and build their home and a simpler life in Central Otago. Matt recounts how he spends time on his farm at Chatto Creek and juggles speaking events across the country. Matt comes across as an affable character in this uplifting read, with a positive and generous approach to life.

Unmasking Monsters by Chook Henwood, $38, published by Allen & Unwin

A unique insider’s view of New Zealand policing during the evolution of criminal profiling – David shares what really happens on the job. He delves into the everyday realities of police work, from building almost amicable relationships with minor offenders to the relentless pursuit of justice against serious criminals. It is a must-read for anyone interested in New Zealand’s true crime and law enforcement.

Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI by Madhumita Murgia, $40, published by Pan Macmillan

I find AI extremely alarming, so this book is a timely read for understanding what many see as a threat to our humanity and free will. Madhumita Murgia raises critical questions about AI and its powerful but flawed business models. She sheds light on artificial intelligence’s many unexpected and insidious downsides but also outlines a path of resistance.

Serviceman J by Jamie Pennell, $40 published by HarperCollins

After 18 years in the New Zealand Special Air Service (NZSAS), ex-commander Jamie Pennell shares his story in Serviceman J. Having survived the famously tough selection course and excelled during its brutal training, Jamie was sent on four deployments to Afghanistan. He was tasked with training the Afghan Government’s Crisis Response Unit and assisting them in multiple operations, including capturing high-value targets and stopping terror attacks. Fascinating.

The Fishmonger’s Son by Anthony and Laura di Flori Yotis, $50, published by Plum

The complete go-to guide for everything you need to know about buying, preparing and cooking seafood, with over 70 recipes the entire family will enjoy. Anthony is the son of a fishmonger who ran a seafood stall for more than 40 years, so there seems to be nothing this family doesn’t know about seafood. A debut cookbook that is attractive, accessible and indispensable.

The Ones That Bit Me! by Marcus Taylor, $40, published by Massey University Press

In his hilarious, heartwarming book, Marcus Taylor recounts his experiences as a young vet, caring for creatures big and small, going on some hair-raising adventures, and searching for true love. His story includes a highly amusing account of taking part in Mr Vet, the vet school’s infamous male beauty pageant, avoiding being flattened by a wild cow, swimming in shark-infested waters, and much more!

Me and My Generation by Robin Woodsford, $45, published by Quentin Wilson Publishing

A moving account of an activist and counsellor’s life, a personal tale that is also a universal story of his generation. It is also a call to action for Baby Boomers to join again on the front lines in the face of economic, political, and climate crises. It is a plea to remember their passionate youth and to make their legacy count.

The Winning Mindset by David Niethe, $40, published by HarperCollins

The core premise of the book is the idea of adopting a winning mindset — one that is fearless and resilient in the face of feedback and criticism. Niethe’s approach is designed to help readers build a strong self-image and overcome self-limiting beliefs. The book provides a step-by-step guide on how to cultivate a winning mindset, making it accessible to readers from all walks of life.

Poetry

Meantime by Majella Cullinane, $30, published by Otago University Press

A moving collection of poetry that attempts to bridge the many kilometres between New Zealand and her dying mother in Ireland. Majella Cullinane’s poems become a tender vigil, a connection point across vast distances that speaks both to personal heartbreak and the universal experiences of illness, loss, and the disintegration of all that was once familiar.

Cookbooks

Let’s Cook by Buddy Oliver, $44.99, published by Penguin

Buddy Oliver’s debut cookbook, Let’s Cook, is a vibrant, engaging guide aimed at inspiring the next generation of chefs. As the son of the renowned Jamie Oliver, Buddy brings his unique charm and fresh perspective to the culinary world, making cooking accessible and enjoyable for families. The book features over 60 straightforward recipes, each designed to be fun to make and delicious to eat.

Seriously Delicious by Polly Markus, $50, published by Allen & Unwin

The second cookbook from this talented Auckland foodie has more than 70 mouth-watering recipes that will be your new go-to for entertaining or weeknight meals. Polly Markus loves to add punchy flavours to her dishes, which makes her food flavourful and fun. Her recipes are easy to follow, and the results are impressive. The desserts are a standout too, just the right side of decadent.

Broccoli & Other Love Stories by Paulette Whitney, $50, published by Murdoch Books

Grouping things into categories — including plants — helps us make sense of the world and respond to its similarities and differences. This book focuses on 10 botanical families dear to the heart of farmer and market gardener Paulette Whitney. She provides thorough and thoughtful information about the members of each family. Part cookbook, part gardening handbook, and part memoir, this is an engrossing read.

Recommended by Anne Kerslake Hendricks