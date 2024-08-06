Read the full story here

The five simple tests that tell how well you’re ageing

Does getting out of a chair make you go ‘oof’? It’s time to start future-proofing your body.

You can have the healthiest diet in the world, but if you want to age well and remain independent the key things you’ll need are balance, strength and flexibility.

As a fitness coach specialising in strength workouts at home — specifically for those of us in midlife — I can’t stress enough how important it is to future-proof our bodies. From the age of 35 onwards, we lose bone density and muscle mass; research repeatedly shows exercise and daily movement are essential to combat this. Putting in the effort now, there’s no reason we can’t be healthy in our later years.

Why your cancer risk changes with age — and what to look out for at 40, 50, 60 and beyond

A cancer diagnosis is perhaps one of the most challenging events that can occur within your lifetime, but the varying forms of the disease that might strike depend very much on your age.

Research from Cancer Research UK shows a third of all cancers are diagnosed in the over-75s, but the type of cancers that impact us in old age tend to affect different organs and have very different underlying causes compared with the ones that strike people in their youth.

“People who carry a particular genetic mutation tend to develop cancers much earlier in their life, and it’s much more aggressive, while cancers which affect people over the age of 75 are related to the ageing of our cells and the cumulative effect of lifestyle-related damage over the course of a lifetime,” says Dr Carla Perna, a clinical oncologist in Surrey.

Midlife often means weight gain and muscle loss — but upping your protein intake could change that. Photo / 123rf

The anti-ageing benefits of eating protein

Midlife often means weight gain and muscle loss — but upping your protein intake could change that.

Many people struggle with gaining weight in midlife. I hear it every day in my practice, with patients saying they are eating the same as they always have and exercising the same amount, but putting on weight.

Our muscle health declines naturally, starting in about our 30s, in a process known as sarcopenia. By the age of 50, muscle mass decreases at an annual rate of 1-2%. The lost muscle is often replaced by fat.

Why middle-aged men are sitting on a heart health time bomb

Coronary heart disease is the No 1 cause of death for both sexes in the industrialised world. However, according to Ruth Goss, a senior cardiac nurse for the British Heart Foundation: “Coronary heart disease affects twice as many men as women and is the main source of heart attacks.”

The source for this oft-quoted statistic is a Norwegian study of 34,000 people who had a heart attack between 1979 and 2012. Researchers found that throughout their lives, men were about twice as likely as women to suffer this serious outcome.

“That higher risk persisted even after they accounted for traditional risk factors for heart disease, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, body mass index, and physical activity,” said the study.

The heart health risks for midlife women — and how to beat them

Usually seen as a problem for overweight, middle-aged men, research reveals menopausal women are at a high risk of cardiovascular illness

When, in her late 40s, Rebecca Hutchinson started having hot flushes and dizzy spells, she thought it was because of the menopause, and her doctors believed the same.

“I started to have episodes where I felt ‘funny’,” she says. “If ever I went for a long walk, I would feel clammy, get out of breath and have to sit down. In a hot tub on my wedding anniversary, my swimming costume felt so tight I thought it was strangling me. It didn’t occur to me this would have anything to do with my heart.”

How to slow ageing: Nine quick tips from America’s longevity expert

The doctor and author Michael Greger, 51, shares his rules for life.

“The vast majority of premature death and disability is preventable,” says Michael Greger bluntly, over Zoom from his treadmill desk. “We have tremendous power over our health, destiny and longevity.” The American doctor and author and his team of 19 have spent three years wading through more than 20,000 research papers, unearthing hundreds of surprising diet and lifestyle tips for a new book, How Not to Age.

Who knew, for example, that a teaspoon of ground lettuce seeds could be a sleep aid? They contain the hypnotic lactucin, a substance with sedative properties. Or that mushrooms can help stave off an unpleasant whiff that comes with ageing? “There’s this distinctive body odour of the elderly due to a chemical we start producing as early as 40,” explains Greger, 51. “Ain’t that wild?” It has a “grassy, greasy” smell resulting from the oxidation of omega-7 fats emitted from our skin. According to a Japanese study, it is worth eating plain white button mushrooms to combat this.

Steve Braunias: Lessons on how to survive old age

Those of us in early old age — late 50s to mid-60s with a cut-off date when the Gold Card drops at 65 — regard actual old age with horror. We fear the worst. We have seen the worst, in our friends and family — people who lived lives of great vigour and good sense, but then gone gaga, gone to physical hell, gone down the rabbit hole of stupid ideas.

Terrifying! Death is one thing, the dark inevitable; actual old age is another, more challenging thing, a game of chance. Many win it. They remain alert, mobile. Many others through no fault of their own, through genetics and illness and misfortune, lose it. “The horror,” Kurtz whispers in The Heart of Darkness. “The horror.”

Ageing and memory: A peek inside the brains of ‘super-agers’

New research explores why some octogenarians have exceptional memories.

When it comes to ageing, we tend to assume cognition gets worse as we get older. Our thoughts may slow down or become confused, or we may start to forget things, like the name of our high school English teacher or what we meant to buy at the grocery store.

But that’s not the case for everyone.

For a little more than a decade, scientists have been studying a subset of people they call “super-agers”. These individuals are 80 and older, but they have the memory ability of a person 20 to 30 years younger.

Middle age shouldn’t be a drag: How a ‘chrysalis’ mindset can help

Midlife desperately needs a makeover. Too few of us dream of glory and glamour in our second half. But best-selling author Chip Conley, a hospitality entrepreneur who co-founded the Modern Elder Academy, thinks differently.

In his book Learning to Love Midlife: 12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better With Age, Conley, 63, asks: “What if we could reframe our thinking about the natural transition of midlife not as a crisis, but as a chrysalis — a time when something profound awakens in us, as we shed our skin, spread our wings, and pollinate our wisdom to the world?”

Jodie Rimmer plays a woman in search of her lost punk-rock youth in the new solo show, Nicola Cheeseman is Back. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jodie Rimmer: Why it’s time for women in their 50s to start acting their age

As she prepares for her first one-woman show, Jodie Rimmer talks to Joanna Wane about why it’s time for women to start acting their age.

In the end, it was radio DJ Athena Angelou’s superior bicep power that left Jodie Rimmer undone. But by the time the (then) 45-year-old actor was bumped from Celebrity Treasure Island on day 12, after losing a challenge to the much younger Angelou, she’d made her point. Nobody puts Jodie in a corner.

“The people I hang out with know my value, but they just looked right through me,” she says, of a buff 2019 line-up that included rower Eric Murray and boxer Shane Cameron. “And I didn’t like that at all.”

The lifesaving health tests every middle-aged man should have

British men die four to six years younger than women on average, according to government figures (statistics for New Zealand men are similar). Alongside being more likely to have jobs in construction or the military, and having what scientists call the “biological destiny” — which results in more risk-taking behaviour — men simply don’t like going to the doctor.

A British Medical Journal report this year revealed men are 32% less likely to see their GPs than women are. “The main difference between men and women is that women present earlier and get better outcomes, whereas men let things fester and get worse,” says GP Dr Niaz Khan, chief clinical officer for primary care at HCA Healthcare.

How to overcome loneliness at any age

It peaks in young adulthood and older age in what’s called the ‘loneliness curve’. Here’s how to deal with feeling lonely in each life stage.

Loneliness can hit you if you’re a young adult trying to navigate starting employment or education, and it can hit you when you’re older too, when your relationship status changes or you’re dealing with health issues. This U-shaped pattern, peaking in younger and older adulthood is now being referred to as the “loneliness curve” thanks to a new study by Northwestern University. The study shows loneliness consistently increased in older adults too.

“Loneliness often occurs when we’re in transition and we lose our connection to our anchor points so the U-shaped curve makes sense,” says Professor Olivia Sagan, a chartered psychologist who researches loneliness.

