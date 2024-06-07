Advertisement
NZ actor Jodie Rimmer talks ageing and new solo play Nicola Cheeseman is Back

Joanna Wane
By
11 mins to read
Jodie Rimmer plays a woman in search of her lost punk-rock youth in the new solo show, Nicola Cheeseman is Back. Photo / Dean Purcell

As she prepares for her first one-woman show, Jodie Rimmer talks to Joanna Wane about why it’s time for women to start acting their age.

In the end, it was radio DJ Athena Angelou’s superior

