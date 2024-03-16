Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Andrew Huberman’s daily routine: Biohacking for better sleep, focus and energy

Catherine Sylvester
By
11 mins to read
Reporter Catherine Sylvester investigates Dr. Andrew Huberman's methods for pursuing a good nights sleep.

What do morning light, salty water, naps at work and mild hyperventilation have in common? According to neuroscience, they can benefit mental and physical health and may improve energy levels, sleep, and focus. Reporter Catherine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times