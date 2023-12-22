Advertisement
Bright ideas for how to sleep longer and better

By Nicky Pellegrino
Rise and shine: Exposure to morning light helps with sleep. Photo / Getty Images

Holidays can be a time to lie in, take naps and generally try to catch up on sleep. Studies of sleep habits among NZers show up to 45% of participants reported experiencing insomnia symptoms at . Given a number of us struggle to fall – and stay – asleep, it’s perhaps not surprising we might use holidays to make up a sleep deficit. In 2021, Nicky Pellegrino looked at the reasons why sleeping well is hard to do, especially as we age, as well as some of the over-the-counter remedies available to help.

