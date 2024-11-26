Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have double billing for the Wicked movie – but one was paid many, many times more than the other.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo both earn top billing the hit movie musical Wicked – but it seems they got paid very different salaries for their respective roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
Multiple outlets have reported that Grande, making her lead role film debut, was paid US$15 million ($25.8m) for her role in the movie - 15 times as much as Erivo’s rumoured paycheque of US$1 million (($1.72m).
As anyone who saw the wild scenes at Wicked’s world premiere in Sydney earlier this month will attest, Grande brings a built-in fanbase from her hugely successful decade-long music career that the film’s producers no doubt thought was worth the extra investment.
But perhaps more surprising is that several supporting cast members reportedly also earned bigger paycheques than Erivo for their smaller roles: Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum were rumoured to have been paid US$2 million ($3.44m) each to play Madame Morrible and the Wizard of Oz respectively.