The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cynthia Erivo To Celine Dion

The best celebrity outfits this week served up sugar and spice.

It feels like Wicked’s stars have been promoting the film for a decade already – it’s finally out November 21 – so I don’t know how they’ve still got so many hits in their wardrobe. The film’s Los Angeles premiere was the big event in Hollywood this week and drew who’s-who, with most guests committing to the dress code.

Beyond the land of Oz, there were some great looks in New York courtesy of Chloe Sevigny and Charli XCX, while over in Saudi Arabia there was a high note from the treasure of our time, Celine Dion.

These are all the looks from the stage, sidewalks and red carpet that caught our eye this week.

Cynthia Erivo

Elphabulous! Thom Browne really delivered with this outfit for Wicked’s Mexico premiere. The surrealism, the tailoring and the on-theme beats are brilliant. Styled by Jason Bolden, Cynthia has been going all-in for this press tour – theme dressing is the status quo these days – and it’s been a pleasure to watch.

Naomi Osaka at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

Smashing Louis Vuitton serve from Naomi, styled by Sue Choi, and matching the sculptural design with high-volume hair was a masterful choice.

Chloe Sevigny attends an event the 2024 SI Benefit Gala at Swiss Institute in New York City. Photo / @chloessevigny Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Chloe Sevigny

A confection of cool from the inimitable Chloe, who turns 50 on November 18 and is still consistently top of the field. This year alone has seen her in Saint Laurent, Vivienne Westwood and Phoebe Philo, alongside emerging and underground labels like Dauan Jacari; her appearance in this week’s column is this look by young New York designer Giovanna Flores. With nearly four decades in the fashion and film worlds under her belt and a famously good sense of style, the actor also knows when to collaborate – no one can handle all the media appearances demanded by Hollywood alone, and even the famously “self-styled” Blake Lively has to have someone handling her sourcing and courier returns. Chloe’s been working with Haley Wollens and Austen Turner for her red-carpet appearances, according to Vogue, and both are credited with this look.

Michelle Yeoh attends the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Witchy Balenciaga for Michelle at the Wicked premiere, accessorised with Bulgari.

Charli XCX steps out in New York's East Village. Photo / Getty Images

Charli XCX

In New York ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, this ensemble is a nice break from all the baby tees, this flouncy outfit answers the question of what to wear when Brat Summer ends.

Ashley Graham attends the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Ashley Graham Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Love a funky, fuzzy neckline. This is vintage Jean Paul Gaultier courtesy of Studded Petals Vintage and stylist Emily Evans.

Celine Dion performs at an Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh. Photo / @ranifawaz

Celine Dion

She’s a star, and this gauzy, glittery Elie Saab look – adorned in pieces from Bulgari’s high jewellery collection - is befitting of her return to stage.

Paloma Elsesser attends an event this week. Photo / @palomija

Paloma Elsesser

Matador chic from model Paloma Elsesser.

Troye Sivan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked. Photo / Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Proving he does sweet just as well as sexy, this Magliano cardigan at Wicked’s LA premiere, styled by Marc Forne, is a low-key interpretation of the dress code – proving, like us, sometimes celebrities just want to throw on something easy.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

More celebrity fashion

From red carpet to street stylings.

The coolest looks of the week, from Colman Domingo to Kirsten Dunst. A cat, a cape and illusions aplenty.

The boldest, sparkliest, most memorable looks from the Golden Globes 2024. Awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes. Cue ties, sequins and Emma Stone vs The Backdrop.

The most impactful, most glamorous looks from the Emmy Awards 2024. At the 75th Emmy Awards, young Hollywood proved the future is, in fact, bright.

The stylist behind Olivia Colman’s high-fashion bravado. The Oscar-winning actor has become a fashion fixture. Who’s behind Olivia Colman’s wardrobe?