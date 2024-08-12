The Wizard of Oz story comes to stage at Feilding this weekend.

.A musical stage show based on a classic motion picture that wowed cinemas in 1939 comes to Feilding this weekend.

The Wizard of Oz, which starred Judy Garland and featured some catchy songs still sung today, was adapted for a stage musical in 2011.

The stage show used songs from the film like Somewhere Over the Rainbow and also includes some new songs and additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice.

Co-producer Shane Brown said cast and crew had spent an estimated 9000 hours preparing for the Feilding show. The cast included 60 actors of all ages.

“It is a huge musical, with all new costumes by Vanessa Coogan, incredible backdrops and a must see,” he said.