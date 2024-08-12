Advertisement
The Wizard of Oz brings yellow brick road to Feilding

The Wizard of Oz story comes to stage at Feilding this weekend.

.A musical stage show based on a classic motion picture that wowed cinemas in 1939 comes to Feilding this weekend.

The Wizard of Oz, which starred Judy Garland and featured some catchy songs still sung today, was adapted for a stage musical in 2011.

The stage show used songs from the film like Somewhere Over the Rainbow and also includes some new songs and additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and additional lyrics by Tim Rice.

Co-producer Shane Brown said cast and crew had spent an estimated 9000 hours preparing for the Feilding show. The cast included 60 actors of all ages.

“It is a huge musical, with all new costumes by Vanessa Coogan, incredible backdrops and a must see,” he said.

“The show is very true to the story and the original movie. It is great for the whole family with all of those beloved songs such as Over the Rainbow, If I Only Had a Brain...We’re Off To See the Wizard.”

The show is directed by Ngaire Ngatuere, and musically directed by Brown, who is also co-producer with Michael Moran, who plays The Tin Man. Coogan also did the choreography.

The entire cast and crew travelled to Hawera last weekend and performed the show to great audience reviews. There will be the opportunity for a “meet and greet” after each matinee.

When: Saturday, August 17, at 2pm and 7.30pm. Sunday, August 18, at 1pm.

Where: Feilding Civic Centre.

How Much: Adults: $49.90. Students: $39.50. Children: $35. Tickets can be purchased from here.

Limited door sales available. Cash candy bar. Doors open for door sales 30 minutes before curtain call.

