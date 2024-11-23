As the Wicked global publicity tour enters what feels like its eighth month, you could forgive all involved for feeling a little delirious.
But a bizarre snippet from one of the film’s stars endless junket encounters is going viral online, as it seems to mark the zenith of all Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s touchy, feely, teary joint interviews about the film to date.
Unless you’ve been in a coma for the past few weeks, you will have seen the two stars at some point, fielding questions about their film from one journalist or another, usually with the same air of glassy-eyed gratitude about how lucky they are to have experienced Wicked together:
But this snippet from a new interview, with journalist Tracey E. Gilchrist from Out.com, seems to have broken the brains of those online who were already suffering from overly earnest Wicked press tour exhaustion.
I can't tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been "holding space" for the lyrics of a 20 year old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia's index finger, or the reveal of "a couple of posts" https://t.co/eDDUNcvaRn
hey guys, just wanted to warn you that this week people are taking the lyrics to defining gravity and holding space with that. ive only seen a couple of posts (I work in queer media) but wanted to give you a heads up. stay safe out there 💚
The Jon M. Chu-directed blockbuster finally hit cinemas this week, more than 20 years after the musical debuted on Broadway and after years of development and false starts to bring it to the big screen.
But those fronting up to watch the movie should be warned: despite its runtime of two hours and 40 minutes, Wicked only depicts the first act of the musical, with a sequel to follow in a year’s time.
This film stops at the end of act one, ending on a cliffhanger as Erivo’s character Elphaba makes her transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West.
But despite this, the film works as a standalone story, and doesn’t leave you feeling like you’ve been thrust out halfway to take the world’s longest theatre loo break.