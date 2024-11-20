Daldry was first announced as the director for Wicked in 2016, but left the project in 2020 because he had scheduling conflicts, according to reports from Variety at the time.

Gaga went on to star in the musical Joker sequel instead.

Lady Gaga almost starred as Elphaba in Wicked. Photo / Getty Images

It was then that Jon M. Chu signed up to direct and cast Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, pop star Ariana Grande as the Good Witch Glenda and Bailey as Fiyero.

Grande’s real-life boyfriend Ethan Slater and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh also star in the film, as well as Jeff Goldblum as the titular Wizard of Oz.

Shawn Mendes could have been cast as Fiyero in Wicked, ultimately played by Jonathan Bailey. Photo / Getty Images

The film was finally released in cinemas this week after more than a decade of preparations.

Erivo recently spoke about her real-life bond with Grande during an interview with Scott Evans for the YouTube series House Guest.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Wicked together. Photo / Getty Images

She revealed how the pair were able to stand up for each other on set, telling Evans, “She and I were like, ‘We have to work together’. So, on the days when we need to say a couple of nos, we take turns. ‘You say no sometimes. I say no sometimes.’ We built, like, a real partnership between the two of us.”

The movie is about an unlikely friendship that emerges between Elphaba and Glinda, two clashing witches in the magical land of Oz.

Elphaba is wrongfully cast as a wicked witch as she seeks to expose the fraudulent, corrupt wizard who rules the land.

As well as Grande and Erivo, the cast includes Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James.

Wicked: Part One is in movie theatres from November 21.