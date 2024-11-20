Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, has been in the works for over a decade – but it nearly looked very different.
Director and The Crown producer Stephen Daldry was originally signed up to direct the film, and reportedly wanted to cast Lady Gaga as Elphaba, according to Page Six.
The outlet reports he even met with the singer several times to discuss the character, with one source claiming, “They had meetings, the two of them, about the character and who she would be. [Gaga] was essentially cast in his version, and then it fell through.”
Meanwhile, Daldry reportedly wanted Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes to star as Fiyero, ultimately played by Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.
The film was finally released in cinemas this week after more than a decade of preparations.
Erivo recently spoke about her real-life bond with Grande during an interview with Scott Evans for the YouTube series House Guest.
She revealed how the pair were able to stand up for each other on set, telling Evans, “She and I were like, ‘We have to work together’. So, on the days when we need to say a couple of nos, we take turns. ‘You say no sometimes. I say no sometimes.’ We built, like, a real partnership between the two of us.”
The movie is about an unlikely friendship that emerges between Elphaba and Glinda, two clashing witches in the magical land of Oz.
Elphaba is wrongfully cast as a wicked witch as she seeks to expose the fraudulent, corrupt wizard who rules the land.
As well as Grande and Erivo, the cast includes Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James.
Wicked: Part One is in movie theatres from November 21.