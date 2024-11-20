Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Wicked movie nearly starred Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes in lead roles

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in Wicked.

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, has been in the works for over a decade – but it nearly looked very different.

Director and The Crown producer Stephen Daldry was originally signed up to direct the film, and reportedly wanted to cast Lady Gaga as Elphaba, according to Page Six.

The outlet reports he even met with the singer several times to discuss the character, with one source claiming, “They had meetings, the two of them, about the character and who she would be. [Gaga] was essentially cast in his version, and then it fell through.”

Meanwhile, Daldry reportedly wanted Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes to star as Fiyero, ultimately played by Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Daldry was first announced as the director for Wicked in 2016, but left the project in 2020 because he had scheduling conflicts, according to reports from Variety at the time.

Gaga went on to star in the musical Joker sequel instead.

Lady Gaga almost starred as Elphaba in Wicked. Photo / Getty Images
Lady Gaga almost starred as Elphaba in Wicked. Photo / Getty Images

It was then that Jon M. Chu signed up to direct and cast Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, pop star Ariana Grande as the Good Witch Glenda and Bailey as Fiyero.

Grande’s real-life boyfriend Ethan Slater and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh also star in the film, as well as Jeff Goldblum as the titular Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Shawn Mendes could have been cast as Fiyero in Wicked, ultimately played by Jonathan Bailey. Photo / Getty Images
Shawn Mendes could have been cast as Fiyero in Wicked, ultimately played by Jonathan Bailey. Photo / Getty Images

The film was finally released in cinemas this week after more than a decade of preparations.

Erivo recently spoke about her real-life bond with Grande during an interview with Scott Evans for the YouTube series House Guest.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Wicked together. Photo / Getty Images
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in Wicked together. Photo / Getty Images

She revealed how the pair were able to stand up for each other on set, telling Evans, “She and I were like, ‘We have to work together’. So, on the days when we need to say a couple of nos, we take turns. ‘You say no sometimes. I say no sometimes.’ We built, like, a real partnership between the two of us.”

The movie is about an unlikely friendship that emerges between Elphaba and Glinda, two clashing witches in the magical land of Oz.

Elphaba is wrongfully cast as a wicked witch as she seeks to expose the fraudulent, corrupt wizard who rules the land.

As well as Grande and Erivo, the cast includes Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James.

Wicked: Part One is in movie theatres from November 21.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment