Vengaboys are returning to New Zealand in January 2025.

Vengaboys are returning to New Zealand in January 2025.

The Vengabus is coming and everybody’s jumping.

Vengaboys are bringing “90s mania” to New Zealand in January with several special guests in tow.

The 90s Mania - Live in Concert line-up will head to Christchurch and Auckland on January 28 and 29, 2025 after touring Australia, with dates in Perth, Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Dutch Eurodance hitmakers will be joined by DJ SASH!, Alex Party and Livin’ Joy.

The show promises more than three hours of classic club anthems, including We Like To Party! (The Vengabus), Boom Boom Boom Boom!!, Encore Une Fois, Ecuador, Stay, Dreamer, Don’t Stop Movin, Wrap Me Up, Don’t Give Me Your Life and more.