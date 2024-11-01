Advertisement
Entertainment
Updated

Vengaboys to bring 90s Mania - Live in Concert tour to New Zealand in January 2025

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Vengaboys are returning to New Zealand in January 2025.

The Vengabus is coming and everybody’s jumping.

Vengaboys are bringing “90s mania” to New Zealand in January with several special guests in tow.

The 90s Mania - Live in Concert line-up will head to Christchurch and Auckland on January 28 and 29, 2025 after touring Australia, with dates in Perth, Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Dutch Eurodance hitmakers will be joined by DJ SASH!, Alex Party and Livin’ Joy.

The show promises more than three hours of classic club anthems, including We Like To Party! (The Vengabus), Boom Boom Boom Boom!!, Encore Une Fois, Ecuador, Stay, Dreamer, Don’t Stop Movin, Wrap Me Up, Don’t Give Me Your Life and more.

“Get ready for an epic three-hour 90s mania pop royalty extravaganza, filled with everlasting classic party anthems performed live on the one stage,” said a media release on Friday.

A pre-sale for Frontier Touring members will open at 12pm on Monday, November 4, with general tickets on sale from 12pm on Thursday, November 7 via frontiertouring.com/vengaboys.

The Down Under leg kicks off in Perth on January 17 and finishes in Auckland on January 29.

Currently comprising Captain Kim (Kim Sasabone), PartyGirl D’Nice (Denise van Rijswijk), Sailor Robin (Robin Pors) and Cowboy Donny (Donny Latupeirissa), the Vengaboys made waves with their dancefloor anthems in the late 1990s and early 2000s, cementing their legacy as a classic club act.

The foursome have since amassed more than 4.5 billion views on YouTube, and maintain almost 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Based in Rotterdam, the pop group was created by Dutch producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen in 1997 and went on to sell an estimated 25 million records worldwide.

They have released just three studio albums: Up & Down – The Party Album in 1998, The Party Album in 1999, and The Platinum Album in 2000.

The group last played New Zealand in February 2023 as part of the Vengaboys 25th Anniversary Tour.

90s Mania - Live In Concert:

Vengaboys with DJ SASH!, Alex Party and Livin’ Joy, January 2025

Christchurch

Christchurch Town Hall

  • Tuesday, January 28.

Auckland

  • Auckland Town Hall
  • Wednesday, January 29.
