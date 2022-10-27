We like to party: Vengaboyz announce 2023 NZ tour date

The Vengaboys are coming back to NZ. Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns

Calling all Vengaboys fans. The Vengabus is coming to Auckland.

If you like to party get ready because the Vengaboys have announced their 25th anniversary tour and it includes an exciting show in New Zealand’s biggest city.

The pop group – known for their iconic hits such as We Like To Party and Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! – will take the Auckland Town Hall stage on February 4 with tickets going on sale next week.

Alongside the 90s icons, the Dutch dance-pop band will be joined by fellow 90s pop royalty, Whigfield, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat.The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz for the ultimate throwback pop experience.

Including the original members, Cowboy Donny, Captain Kim, PartyGirl D’Nice and SailorBoy Robin, the group promise to deliver a “blow the roof off electrifying show” as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Since forming in 1997, the Dutch Eurodance music group have hit massive career achievements including more than 700 million YouTube views, 1.5 million subscribers and more than 4.3 million Spotify monthly listeners, and show no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, supporting act Whigfield – a Danish artist and producer – will perform the 2020 hit Suga, alongside other hit singles such as Sexy Eyes and Think of You.

The group’s resident DJ Nick Skitz will also join the show. As an Australian pioneer of dance music, Skitz has been filling dance floors for years and will create a school disco vibe that you’ll wish never ends.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Vengaboys, Whigfield, DJ Nick Skitz + more

What: Vengaboys 25th Anniversary Tour

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: Saturday, February 4

Tickets: Frontier members presale Monday, October 31 at 12pm. General public sale Wednesday, November 2, 12pm.