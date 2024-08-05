Thom Yorke solo shows promise unique interpretations of Radiohead songs

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke reveals what fans can expect at Auckland and Christchurch concerts later this year.
British singer and musician Thom Yorke will play three New Zealand shows at the end of October that promise a unique retrospective of his repertoire with the bands Radiohead, The Smile and Atoms for Peace as well as his solo work and collaborations with artists including Unkle and Burial.
Best known as the frontman of seminal alternative rock band Radiohead, Yorke will begin the 15-date solo tour with one night at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, followed by two dates at Spark Arena in Auckland, before continuing on to perform shows in Australia, Singapore and Japan through until the end of November.
The limited tour, titled “Everything”, raises intriguing questions about what songs he will play and what form they might take.
In a statement, Yorke said: “I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of the songs I have written from my recent and not so recent past.”