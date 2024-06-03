Radiohead frontman and The Smiles member Thom Yorke has announced his first-ever solo tour. He will bring his Everything tour to Aotearoa's shores on October 23. Photo / Getty Images

Radiohead frontman and The Smiles member Thom Yorke has announced his first-ever solo tour. He will bring his Everything tour to Aotearoa's shores on October 23. Photo / Getty Images

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has surprised fans young and old in announcing his first-ever international solo tour, which, luckily for New Zealand fans of the musician, begins in Aotearoa on October 23.

Thom Yorke is most widely known as the lead singer and songwriter of experimental rock band Radiohead. The English band formed in 1985 and has gone on to release nine studio albums, selling 30 million records by 2011.

But having last visited New Zealand in 2012 with Radiohead, Yorke is this time returning on his own.

As part of his one-man Everything tour, Yorke will draw from his wide body of work to offer a unique glimpse into the music created over the 55-year-old musician’s career.

“In the [northern] autumn in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of songs from my recent and not so recent past,” Yorke wrote on social media.

Outside of Radiohead’s dramatic success, which has seen the band win six Grammy awards and countless more nominations, Yorke has undertaken several other projects, including developing his own sound.

He has released three solo studio albums, The Eraser (2006), Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (2014) and Anima (2019).

In the autumn in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of songs from my recent and not so recent past. pic.twitter.com/skDvLyg7bp — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) June 2, 2024

The Everything tour will showcase a back catalogue stretching over decades, featuring Radiohead tracks, his most recent work with the band The Smile, and various solo and soundtrack numbers.

He will begin his tour by playing at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on October 23, a Wednesday.

Yorke will then head north, performing one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 25, a Friday.

After that, the English singer will hop across the ditch to play for his Australian fans.

Yorke is planning two concerts at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne and two concerts at the Sydney Opera House forecourt in November.

Thom Yorke has announced dates for his Everything solo tour, playing in Aotearoa on October 23 and 25.

He will then go on to play a show in Singapore, as well as a string of concerts in Japan.

Tickets will go on sale for his New Zealand shows at 11am next Monday, June 10. These can be found through ticketmaster.co.nz for Auckland, and ticketek.co.nz for Christchurch.

Additional reporting by AAP