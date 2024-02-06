Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Reviews: Radiohead offshoot’s new LP, high drama from Future Islands

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
All smiles: Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner and Thom Yorke. Photo / Frank Lebon

All smiles: Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner and Thom Yorke. Photo / Frank Lebon

Wall of Eyes

By The Smile

The solo projects of Radiohead members in the eight years since their last album, A Moon-Shaped Pool, have delivered mixed results. The most consistent have come from Jonny Greenwood

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener