Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

An oral history of Chills frontman Martin Phillipps

Steve Braunias
By
27 mins to read
Martin Phillips, lead singer of The Chills, at his Dunedin home surrounded by his collection of records in February 2005. Photo / File

Martin Phillips, lead singer of The Chills, at his Dunedin home surrounded by his collection of records in February 2005. Photo / File

In 2019, when a documentary on the career and personal troubles of Chills frontman Martin Phillipps was released, Steve Braunias provided a parallel history through interviews with Phillipps and others who knew or worked with Herald republishes this article.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand