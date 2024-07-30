The pop duo will be performing at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on March 25, Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre on March 26, Palmerston North’s Regent on Broadway on March 27, Wellington’s Opera House on March 28, Tauranga’s Baycourt on March 29 and Auckland’s Powerstation on March 30.
The stars will then head to the land down under for their Australian leg, stopping at Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.
Performing hits from both Westlife and Boyzone’s extensive repertoire of tunes, the tour will be filled with songs such as the UK’s 2000 record of the year My Love, Billy Joel cover Uptown Girl and Swear It Again, as well as 1998 Brit award-winning No Matter What and hit song Words.
Speaking on his musical partnership with McFadden, Duffy revealed that the whole concept was to create an “autobiographical show.”
“We wanted to tell our life experiences through the music rather than write in a book. So we created Boyzlife!”
They reportedly threw out a challenge to Jordy and Beuden Barrett for a day of swings but the rugby players were tied up with training. The Boyzlife singers instead played a game with two local golfers.
As members of two of the biggest boy bands of all time, McFadden and Duffy have collectively sold over 55 million records worldwide and racked up 17 Number One UK singles between the two of them.
Tickets for Boyzlife’s New Zealand tour go on sale on Thursday, August 1 at 1 pm. Secure your tickets here.