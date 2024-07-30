Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy set for New Zealand tour as Boyzlife

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Boyzlife is coming to New Zealand.

Boyzlife is coming to New Zealand.

Boyzlife is coming to New Zealand next year - and they’re bringing all the iconic boy band hits we know and love.

Two of the world’s biggest boy bands are coming together for a slew of New Zealand shows in 2025.

Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy are set to bring their musical supergroup Boyzlife to Aotearoa next year as part of their Australia and New Zealand tour.

The pop duo will be performing at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on March 25, Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre on March 26, Palmerston North’s Regent on Broadway on March 27, Wellington’s Opera House on March 28, Tauranga’s Baycourt on March 29 and Auckland’s Powerstation on March 30.

The stars will then head to the land down under for their Australian leg, stopping at Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Performing hits from both Westlife and Boyzone’s extensive repertoire of tunes, the tour will be filled with songs such as the UK’s 2000 record of the year My Love, Billy Joel cover Uptown Girl and Swear It Again, as well as 1998 Brit award-winning No Matter What and hit song Words.

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy of Boyzlife.
Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy of Boyzlife.

Speaking on his musical partnership with McFadden, Duffy revealed that the whole concept was to create an “autobiographical show.”

“We wanted to tell our life experiences through the music rather than write in a book. So we created Boyzlife!”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He concluded: “Now our collaboration brings together the nostalgic appeal of Boyzone and Westlife, together with an amazing live show.”

McFadden chimed in, adding that he hoped their shows would “put a smile on people’s faces”.

“We’re just trying to make people happy again,” he said.

McFadden and Duffy were last in New Zealand in 2018.

Bringing their iconic tunes to Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Christchurch, the boyband stars made headlines both on and off the stage.

McFadden and Duffy enjoyed a sunny day on the green at Auckland’s Remuera Golf Course before the Tāmaki Makaurau show.

They reportedly threw out a challenge to Jordy and Beuden Barrett for a day of swings but the rugby players were tied up with training. The Boyzlife singers instead played a game with two local golfers.

As members of two of the biggest boy bands of all time, McFadden and Duffy have collectively sold over 55 million records worldwide and racked up 17 Number One UK singles between the two of them.

Tickets for Boyzlife’s New Zealand tour go on sale on Thursday, August 1 at 1 pm. Secure your tickets here.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment