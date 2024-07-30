Performing hits from both Westlife and Boyzone’s extensive repertoire of tunes, the tour will be filled with songs such as the UK’s 2000 record of the year My Love, Billy Joel cover Uptown Girl and Swear It Again, as well as 1998 Brit award-winning No Matter What and hit song Words.

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy of Boyzlife.

Speaking on his musical partnership with McFadden, Duffy revealed that the whole concept was to create an “autobiographical show.”

“We wanted to tell our life experiences through the music rather than write in a book. So we created Boyzlife!”

He concluded: “Now our collaboration brings together the nostalgic appeal of Boyzone and Westlife, together with an amazing live show.”

McFadden chimed in, adding that he hoped their shows would “put a smile on people’s faces”.

“We’re just trying to make people happy again,” he said.

McFadden and Duffy were last in New Zealand in 2018.

Bringing their iconic tunes to Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Christchurch, the boyband stars made headlines both on and off the stage.

McFadden and Duffy enjoyed a sunny day on the green at Auckland’s Remuera Golf Course before the Tāmaki Makaurau show.

They reportedly threw out a challenge to Jordy and Beuden Barrett for a day of swings but the rugby players were tied up with training. The Boyzlife singers instead played a game with two local golfers.

As members of two of the biggest boy bands of all time, McFadden and Duffy have collectively sold over 55 million records worldwide and racked up 17 Number One UK singles between the two of them.

Tickets for Boyzlife’s New Zealand tour go on sale on Thursday, August 1 at 1 pm. Secure your tickets here.