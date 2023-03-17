There were Oscar wins, baby announcements and family feuds this week in entertainment news. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis continued to wow Hollywood with their talents this week as New Zealand studio Wētā FX won the Best Visual Effects Oscar for its work on Avatar: The Way of Water and also played a part in the Best Costume Design Oscar with its work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Despite the exciting wins, there was an unexpected turn of events: the team’s senior visual effects supervisor, Eric Saindon, was rushed to the hospital as he had been experiencing pain all day.

In other news, we saw an adorable exchange between Taika Waititi and his wife, Rita Ora in Louis Theroux’ new Prime series.

And Auckland was entertained by not one but two major international artists: country music star Morgan Wallen performed to a sold-out Spark Arena crowd on Wednesday night while One Republic created an electric atmosphere on Thursday.

The Oscars

This week included the biggest night of the year for Hollywood’s finest actresses and actors. Celebrating the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once proved itself as the film to beat taking out a whopping seven Oscars - including Best Picture.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh all won their first Oscars and just when you thought we Kiwis missed out, New Zealand visual effects studio Wētā FX won the award for Best Visual Effects for work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

On top of all of that, Jimmy Kimmel was called a “national disgrace” after he ambushed Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai during a break and posed an uncomfortable question about Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s supposed “spit-gate” drama.

Lindsay Lohan’s baby news

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas. Photo / Instagram

Lindsay Lohan isn’t going to be a regular mum, she’s going to be a cool mum.

Taking to Instagram, the Mean Girls star has revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Along with an adorable photo of a white baby onesie that has “coming soon” written on it, she captioned the post, “We are blessed and excited”. It’s not clear if Lohan is carrying the baby herself or whether she’s using a surrogate.

Netflix star slammed as ‘toxic’

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday. Photo / Getty Images

Things took a bitter turn this week for the cast and crew of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday when filmmaker and TV producer Steven DeKnight blasted the lead actress, Jenna Ortega.

Labelling her as “entitled” and “beyond toxic”, the filmmaker took to Twitter where he said she “publicly s***” on the producers and writers of the hit Netflix spinoff of The Addams Family.

It came after Ortega spoke on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and admitted she became “almost unprofessional” as she struggled with material from the show.

Presley family feud worsens

Lisa Marie Presley with her mother, Priscilla Presley, centre and daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, left, Riley Keough, second from right, and Harper's twin Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, far right. Photo / Getty Images

The Presley family feud has escalated following a court hearing in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail has reported the feud between Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough has hit new heights after the late Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood won full custody of their twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14.

Keough is reportedly “angry” by the court decision and Priscilla’s decision not to object only deepening their current feud. Keough was said to have taken her mother’s side during the messy divorce and custody battle and believes the court ruling means she is “losing” her half-sisters to an “outsider”.

Jennifer Aniston’s on-air blunder

Jennifer Aniston has proved she’s all too relatable with her latest blunder.

Appearing on This Morning with her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler, the actress caught everyone off guard when she swore live on air.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the 54-year-old was discussing the filming process for their new movie – a sequel to their 2019 film, Murder Mystery – when she described it as being one of “sh*ts and giggles”.