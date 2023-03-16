Taika Waititi appears on Louis Theroux's show while he's interviewing Rita Ora. Video / Sky NZ

Taika Waititi has set the record straight about how he met his now wife, Rita Ora.

Appearing on the new Prime series, Louis Theroux Interviews… Rita Ora, the high-profile Kiwi director visited the set where she was filming a music video and had a candid chat with Theroux.

Wearing a cap and bright red shirt, Waititi casually walked into the set and shook hands with the British journalist before sharing a joke and launching into the truth behind how he and Ora met.

“We’ve actually known each other for years before we got together,” he said.

“Everyone thinks we met in Australia last year but you know who brought her to my house? [It] was Robert Pattinson. Batman. He brought her over.”

Taika Waititi has set the record straight about how he met his now wife, Rita Ora. Photo / Sky

The Thor director continued on to say he was hosting a BBQ at his house when Ora arrived and they immediately hit it off.

However, they were friends for three and a half years before their relationship became romantic.

“We were in different relationships, both of us, every time we hung out we would just catch up where we left off, it was a good friendship. And then we decided to ruin it all.”

The star went on to reveal the truths about their relationship including how they first bonded, despite growing up on other sides of the world.

“We grew up poor, [in] working class families. Her dad owned pubs and she hung out in pubs a lot when she was a kid and my mum worked in pubs and a lot of my family loved being in a pub so... I was in pubs a lot when I was a kid, like all through my childhood,” he laughed.

The star also compared his Māori upbringing and how his community feels very similar to Ora’s Albanian community, claiming their “sensibilities are quite aligned”.

Taika Waititi gives Rita Ora a hug after she discussed a heavy topic with Louis Theroux. Photo / Sky

Theroux asked the director if Ora has seen any of his movies resulting in a scoff from Waititi.

“I don’t care if she’s seen my stuff or not, my mum’s seen my stuff and she loves it. If I can just reach one person,” he laughed.

The two then entered Ora’s dressing room where the high-profile couple had a playful exchange before things took a heavy turn and saw Ora answer more serious questions including whether or not she has experienced any issues with stalkers.

“Yeah. There was one incident where there was a person who just arrived with suitcases outside my house, and said that I’d promised them that I would leave everything, and live a life with them and run away.”

She added how she now has protocols in place with “these individuals” to protect her.

“These pictures of these individuals, you have to put around at all shows for all the security to be aware of these specific people. Because you just don’t know when they’re going to show up.”

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora shared a kiss during the new Prime series Louis Theroux Interviews. Photo / Sky

Throughout the interview, Waititi also addressed the couple’s demanding schedules with Waititi noting they both work hard but manage to find time for each other because they’re not only partners but “best friends”.

The two confirmed their nuptials earlier this year when Ora was promoting her new single You Only Love Me.

Appearing on iHeart Breakfast to promote the new song, she said: “Yes [I am married].

“I am officially off the market people.

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

She continued: “When the rumours came out ‘is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan … that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

Asked about their special day, she gushed: “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted.

“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself, sometimes it was nice and sweet … Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Ora, 32, also revealed that she remains undecided over whether or not to take the Kiwi director’s surname.

Watch Louis Theroux Interviews... on Prime every Wednesday from March 29 at 9.30pm