Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett are part of the Weta FX team nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars this year. Photo / Supplied

Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett are part of the Weta FX team nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars this year. Photo / Supplied

At last year’s Academy Awards ceremony, our very own Dame Jane Campion made history by winning Best Director for her NZ-made film The Power of the Dog.

This year, while you might not spot any New Zealanders in the Best Director or Best Picture categories, Aotearoa is once again represented among the nominees for Best Visual Effects, by none other than Wētā FX.

The creative minds behind the visuals for Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are all up for the award this year.

Avatar: The Way of Water is nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, along with The Batman and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo / Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Joe Letteri, originally from the US, is the studio’s senior visual effects supervisor for the long-awaited Avatar sequel and tells the Herald it’s “always exciting” to be nominated.

Coming off the back of a Bafta win for the film last month, Letteri notes he’s been lucky enough to be nominated for an Oscar as part of the Wētā FX team a few times already during his career.

“Our focus is on what we can add to a film to support the director’s story, but it’s always nice to be recognised by your peers,” he says.

“The film industry that has been created here in New Zealand is exceptional, with talented people working across all aspects of film creation at a world-class level. New Zealand has shown great support for the industry and that commitment shines through in the quality of the work that is produced here.”

So, which film was the most challenging to create visuals for? Letteri admits that every film comes with its own unique challenges.

“Awards season is presented as a competition, one film against another, but every year there are many films that are excellent examples of the craft,” he says.

“It’s almost impossible to say one is clearly better than any other across the board. We’re happy that Wētā's work has been recognised with three films nominated this year.”

But as he’s been focusing on Avatar “for years”, that’s the film he would be most proud of if it were to scoop up an award on the night.

And while Wētā has “over a dozen” shows currently in production, he adds that he’s already in discussions about getting into Avatar 3.

All of Wētā’s nominees have travelled to the US to attend the awards ceremony in person and Letteri says it’s a “fantastic experience” to be there.

The 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Monday, March 13 NZ time. You can follow the Herald’s live coverage of the red carpet appearances from 11.30am, with the awards kicking off at 1pm.

The nominees for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R Fisher