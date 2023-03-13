Jimmy Kimmel ambushed Malala Yousafzai and posed an uncomfortable question about Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s supposed “spit-gate” drama. Video / ABC

Jimmy Kimmel ambushed Malala Yousafzai and posed an uncomfortable question about Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s supposed “spit-gate” drama. Video / ABC

Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai has responded after Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel was criticised for “harassing” her at the glitzy awards show.

Yousafzai, who survived being shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 and campaigns for women and girls to receive education in her homeland of Pakistan, looked uneasy as Kimmel approached her at the ceremony on Monday.

Treat people with kindness✌️ https://t.co/ZvUVHcrTBJ — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) March 13, 2023

Kimmel ambushed Yousafzai during a break and posed an uncomfortable question about Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s supposed “spit-gate” drama.

“Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration — as the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” Kimmel said.

Yousafzai responded by simply saying “I only talk about peace”, awkwardly looking to the side, perhaps praying for the cringe-worthy moment to end.

“You know what, that’s why you’re Malala and nobody else is. That’s a great answer, Malala. The winner is malala-land, everybody,” Kimmel said, in a reference to 2016 Oscars Best Picture mix-up.

Malala Yousafzai, Cocaine Bear, and host Jimmy Kimmel. Photo / Getty Images

The situation got even more awkward for Yousafzai when a person dressed as “Cocaine Bear” from the recent movie crawled down the aisle and bothered her. As the attendee approached her, Kimmel called out to leave Yousafzai alone.

She responded on Twitter in the hours after the ceremony, sharing a video of the incident with Kimmel and writing: “Treat people with kindness️.”

The moment sparked outrage on social media, with fans condemning Kimmel’s “disrespectful” behaviour and demanding that Yousafzai be treated better.

Comments flooded social media, with some going so far as to label Kimmel a “national disgrace”.

“That wasn’t funny in the least. Excellent answer,” one said.

“I love Jimmy Kimmel but his interaction with Malala was one of the worst and most painful things I’ve seen on TV in so many years,” another posted.

“Malala, an actual hero, showed up to the Oscars looking absolutely beautiful btw and had to deal with this guy,” another aired.

“Watching the #Oscars from home, I was absolutely horrified with the interaction between Jimmy Kimmel and Malala Jimmy, you were incredibly disrespectful.”

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban as a schoolgirl for campaigning for girls to receive an equal education to boys.

Militants stopped her school bus and shot her in the head but she miraculously survived after being flown to the UK for treatment.

She continues to campaign for women’s rights and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.