Lisa Marie Presley with her mother, Priscilla Presley, centre and daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, left, Riley Keough, second from right, and Harper's twin Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, far right. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley with her mother, Priscilla Presley, centre and daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, left, Riley Keough, second from right, and Harper's twin Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, far right. Photo / Getty Images

The Presley family feud has escalated following a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Daily Mail has reported the feud between Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough has hit new heights following a recent decision made by the court in regard to Keough’s half-sisters.

At the time of her death, Lisa Marie was engaged in a seven-year-long custody battle against her ex-husband Michael Lockwood with both seeking full custody of their twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14.

At a Zoom hearing earlier this week, Lisa Marie’s legal representative Gary Fishbein told the judge that the case should be dismissed because nothing else regarding the custody battle is pending and noted Lisa Marie is “sadly no longer with us”.

The late star’s lawyer also noted that their marital status was dissolved and the child support order survives. However, a minute order obtained by The US Sun revealed the judge “declined to dismiss the action”.

The note read: “Counsel for Petitioner argued in favour of the Court dismissing the case in light of the death of their client.

“Later this date in chambers the Court rules as follows: The Court has considered the argument. Because the case has already proceeded to judgment on both the dissolution of status and other issues, the Court declines to dismiss the action.”

Lockwood was later granted full custody of his two daughters with their grandmother, Priscilla, 77, appearing in favour of the decision as she did not object.

(L-R) Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Mail has reported Keough is “angry” by the court decision and Priscilla’s decision not to object only deepening their current feud. Keough was said to have taken her mother’s side during the messy divorce and custody battle and believes the court ruling means she is “losing” her half-sisters to an “outsider”.

Priscilla had also upset Keough after the death of Lisa Marie as she reportedly flew to the 54-year-old’s funeral with Lockwood despite Keough making it clear he was not invited.

A source told People Magazine at the time, “Michael was not invited, He came to Memphis under the pretence that he had to chaperone the twins – and he forced his way in with Priscilla’s help.

“The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there.”

It comes after news Priscilla and Keough are “no longer speaking” after Priscilla filed a petition questioning the “authenticity and validity” of an amendment made to her daughter’s trust in 2016.

The trust - which includes her late father Elvis Presley’s iconic home Graceland and 15 per cent ownership of his estate – was changed in 2016, removing her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees and appointing Lisa Marie’s children, Riley and the late Benjamin Keough, instead.

The actress is said to be “heartbroken” over the rift between her and her grandmother, but the pair are only communicating through their respective legal teams at this stage.