Lisa Marie Presley was taken to hospital after a possible cardiac arrest. Photo / AP

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, has died after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

Mother Priscilla Presley confirmed her death in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma and followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and making stage appearances with the likes of Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley.

EARLIER

According to TMZ and other media, paramedics performed CPR on Presley before she was transported to hospital.

She was in critical condition and on life support, according to reports.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10.37am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesman for the county’s fire department.

Paramedics arrived about six minutes later, Little said. A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before taking her to the hospital immediately.

TMZ reported she had been at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night (Wednesday NZ time) in Beverly Hills with Priscilla. Austin Butler won a Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll in the film Elvis.

In May, Presley took to social media to hail Baz Luhrmann’s movie about her late father and reflected on how much her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 aged 27, would have loved the picture.

Presley wrote: “You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film. And it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”



