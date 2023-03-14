Avatar Way of Water wins Best Visual Effects. Video / TVNZ

Avatar: The Way of Water took out the Oscar for Best Visual Effects this week but not everyone was able to celebrate late into the night.

Indiewire has reported that one of the members from Wētā FX - the New Zealand visual effects company who worked on the James Cameron blockbuster - was taken to hospital for surgery shortly after the win.

Speaking to the media outlet, a representative for Wētā FX said the team’s senior visual effects supervisor, Eric Saindon, was rushed to hospital as he had been experiencing pain all day.

They said prior to the show, he checked into a Beverly Hills hospital around noon with intense pain. However, tests concluded he was negative for appendicitis and kidney stones which resulted in the senior visual effects supervisor deciding to attend the ceremony.

Eric Saindon, winner of the Visual Effects award for Avatar: The Way Of Water. Photo / Getty Images

Saindon reportedly experienced more pain throughout the ceremony despite receiving pain medication from his doctors so after Wētā FX’s post win interview, he returned to the hospital where they found he was suffering from a ruptured small intestine.

The senior supervisor has received surgery and is in recovery.

Wētā FX’s Oscar win comes off the back of their Bafta win for the film last month. Speaking to the Herald, the studio’s senior visual effects supervisor, Joe Letteri, said it’s “always exciting” to be nominated.

The five-time Oscar winner went on to note he’s been lucky enough to be nominated for an Oscar as part of the Wētā FX team a few times already during his career.

Eric Saindon, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the Best Visual Effects award for Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo / Getty Images

“Our focus is on what we can add to a film to support the director’s story, but it’s always nice to be recognised by your peers,” he said.

“The film industry that has been created here in New Zealand is exceptional, with talented people working across all aspects of film creation at a world-class level. New Zealand has shown great support for the industry and that commitment shines through in the quality of the work that is produced here.”

Following the prestigious win, Wētā shared a statement on behalf of Letteri who said he was “incredibly proud” of his team’s achievements.

“Eric, Dan, and I are honoured to represent the 1700 Wētā FX crew that contributed to Avatar: The Way Of Water,” he said.

“This recognition is a testament to the artistry and creativity of our entire crew, and to our partnership with James Cameron, Jon Landau, and the entire Lightstorm team”.