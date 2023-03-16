'Potty-mouthed' Jennifer Aniston causes chaos as she swears on This Morning - leaving Holly & Phil to quickly apologise. Video / This Morning

Jennifer Aniston has proved she’s all too relatable with her latest blunder.

Appearing on the British TV show This Morning with her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler, the actress caught everyone off guard when she swore live on air.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the 54-year-old was discussing the filming pricess for their new movie – a sequel to their 2019 film, Murder Mystery – when she described it as being one of “sh*ts and giggles”.

Quickly realising what she had done, the former Friends star held her hand up to her mouth and looked visibly shocked while Sandler and Schofield found the whole thing hilarious and let out a chuckle.

Aniston asked if the comment could be “bleeped out”, not realising the show was live, to which Schofield replied: “No, it’s live but don’t worry we love it.”

Jennifer Aniston accidentally swore on live tv. Photo / ITV

The interview continued and the chaos didn’t stop. Speaking from Paris, Sandler went on to discuss the stunts the two had to perform in the film: “Jennifer was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower. They called ‘action’ and she didn’t jump and I just snuck up and pushed her. It was fun to see that reaction.”

Schofield laughed in return, telling the actor: “I can imagine, someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower. What fun!”

The Hollywood heavyweights also talked about the first time they met 30 years ago. Sandler recalled: “I met a young Jennifer who was a 20-year-old girl, she was eating eggs with ham and cheese … I’d like to have a cooler story that she was choking and I saved her but no, she was talking with her mouth open though!”

Aniston laughed in return claiming the story is “just not true”.

The duo are currently promoting their upcoming film after a teaser was released for it earlier this week.

Following on from the first film, Sandler plays Nick Spitz while Aniston reprises her role of his wife, Audrey Spitz.