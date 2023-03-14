Lindsay Lohan has announced she is expecting her first baby. Photo / Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan isn’t going to be a regular mum, she’s going to be a cool mum.

Taking to Instagram, the Mean Girls star has revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Along with an adorable photo of a white baby onesie that has “coming soon” written on it, she captioned the post, “We are blessed and excited”.

While it’s not clear if Lohan is carrying the baby herself or using a surrogate, her post received plenty of love from her friends and fans with long-time pal Paris Hilton commenting “Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the mommy club!” Donatella Versace commented a series of sparkle emojis.

Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, posted a series of party popper and love emojis and Perez Hilton said, “yay! The best! Such a blessing.”

Lohan’s representative confirmed to People magazine that she had married Shammas in an intimate ceremony last July and celebrated her 36th birthday as a married woman.

The Freaky Friday star later confirmed the nuptials with an Instagram post saying said she is the “luckiest woman in the world” and featured a photo of her with the financier.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas. Photo / Instagram

“I am stunned that you are my husband,” Lohan said in the post, adding that “every woman should feel like this every day”.

The Parent Trap star has kept her relationship private, only sharing small snippets online including an engagement announcement in November 2021 where she posted multiple photos of the couple with the caption “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Little is known about the financer and it seems that’s exactly what the actress wanted. She told Entertainment Tonight when she was single a couple of years ago that she wanted to date a man who “doesn’t like the spotlight”.



