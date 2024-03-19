Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

The 5 best subscription TV and movie streaming platforms in NZ, ranked

By: and Zanna Gillespie
7 mins to read
Normal People is one of the top hits available on Prime Video. But is this the best subscription streaming service available in NZ?

Normal People is one of the top hits available on Prime Video. But is this the best subscription streaming service available in NZ?

As streaming services get ever more costly, you want to make sure you’re getting value for money. Reviewers Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie are here to help.

SHE SAW

5. PRIME VIDEO

This one comes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.