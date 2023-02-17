Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Shrinking review: Harrison Ford and Jason Segel will probably make you laugh but definitely warm your heart

By: and Zanna Gillespie
5 mins to read
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking.

Greg and Zanna review a show that does not reflect counselling best practice.

SCORES

Innovation: 1.5

Gags: 3.5

Casting: 5

SHE SAW

I’ve liked Jason Segel in everything I’ve seen him in, including Shrinking, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle