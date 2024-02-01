Voyager 2023 media awards
Oscars 2024: What the Academy Awards nominations got right and spectacularly wrong

Greg Bruce
By
6 mins to read
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Reviewers Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie run a critical eye over the list of Oscar nominations.

SHE SAW

SALTBURN

There was a lot of hubbub around Saltburn - mostly about Barry Keoghan lustfully - but hubbub doesn’t equate to quality film-making, and I’m with the Academy on this snubbing. Despite a promising start, director Emerald Fennell fails to land the plane with Saltburn, which descends into lazy storytelling and a nonsensical conclusion. There is, however, one category for which this film deserves a mention and that’s Best Supporting Actress. Rosamund Pike is exceptional as the filterless matriarch, and without her performance holding the film together, Saltburn wouldn’t even be in the conversation. She can have America Ferrera’s spot in that category - her role in Barbie was dull as dishwater.

