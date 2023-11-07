“What happened to his face?”: The popular actor has undergone a major transformation for his latest role, leaving him barely recognisable.

Zac Efron has fans looking twice after pictures of the star on the set of Entertainment Weekly’s cover shoot for his new film, The Iron Claw, showed the actor looking unrecognisable.

In the upcoming biopic movie, the 36-year-old actor plays legendary Kevin Von Erich, aka Kevin Adkisson, a professional wrestler who became a household name in the 1960s, reports the New York Post.

To prepare for his role as the wrestling icon, Efron went to great lengths to get into shape for the film.

“I started intermittent fasting just after I stopped being vegan,” Efron revealed to Men’s Health. “My body wasn’t processing the vegetables in the right way.”

“So, I decided to stop it and try something new,” he said. “Intermittent fasting has been really helpful with that.”

But it wasn’t Efron’s newly sculpted body that had fans talking about him.

When a clip of the actor taken while doing the Entertainment Weekly cover shoot was uploaded to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), fans were shocked by his appearance, with one commenting: “What happened to his face?”

“[He] looks like Prince Farquhar in Shrek,” another said, referring to Efron’s prominent jawline.

“Damn his face doesn’t even move now,” added one fan, while another quipped: “Shrek live action? Omg.”

“What happened to his face??” one person asked.

“Growth hormone has wrecked his jaw/lips,” another declared.

Zac Efron before his jaw accident.

One fan stood up for the actor, explaining that his new look was the result of a freak accident, not plastic surgery.

“Before everyone comments about it,” she wrote, “Z said that his jaw shattered in an accident and he had to get it restructured, which is supposedly why it looks different now.”

Efron addressed rumours he had plastic surgery in a September 2022 interview with People, revealing that he broke his jaw in 2013, making the muscles in his face and jaw enlarge.

“They just got really, really big,” Efron shared.

Still, some people didn’t buy that the actor’s new look wasn’t the result of a botched surgery.

“False narrative once again,” one person wrote. “His accident was in 2013! Please learn the facts or stop making excuses for him lol.”

Despite his new appearance, a fan confessed she was still a fan of the 17 Again actor.

“I think he still looks hot,” she wrote.

The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, opens in theatres on January 18.







