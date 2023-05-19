Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Air film review: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon turn a bad idea into a terrible movie

By: and Zanna Gillespie
5 mins to read
Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in Air.

Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in Air.

Married reviewers Zanna Gillespie and Greg Bruce watch a very bad movie indeed.

SCORES

As an advertisement for Nike: 5

As entertainment: 1

As an example of hope in a world without much: 0

SHE

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle