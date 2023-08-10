Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Asteroid City movie review: Wes Anderson’s latest art project misses the point

By
5 mins to read
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City.

Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City.

Reviewers Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie watch Asteroid City and ask: what’s the point?

SHE SAW

Wes Anderson films are so uniquely his, you either like them or you don’t. Historically, I’ve enjoyed Anderson’s films,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle