Intending to marry as soon as possible, they had to postpone when they found out they were expecting their first child together, Alistair, who is now 18.

The happy couple did tie the knot in a lush Italian ceremony and went on to welcome another son, Aiden, who is now 13 and Stewart’s eighth child.

He also has Sarah Streeter, 60, with then-partner Susannah Boffey; Kimberly Stewart, 44 and Sean Stewart, 43, with ex-wife Alana Stewart; Ruby Stewart, 37, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; Renee Stewart, 32 and Liam Stewart, 29, with ex-wife, Rachel Hunter.

While the couple have appeared to be loved up and happy together in recent years, including at the wedding of Stewart’s son Liam, who he shares with his ex-wife, Rachel Hunter, rumours began circulating this week of a rift between them.

Rod Stewart snuggles into Penny Lancaster, who is pregnant with the couple's second child. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, a source claimed the pair were at a “stalemate” and clashing heads over their living situation.

The insider alleged that Stewart, 79, had promised his wife, 53, they would move to Essex for a quieter lifestyle, but then reportedly changed his mind, extending his Las Vegas residency and allegedly refusing to leave their US$74 million (NZ$118m) Beverly Hills home.

“Rod loves his life in LA and he flies back and forth to Vegas for his gigs,” the source said. “He gets to spend quality time with his grandchildren and hosts a banquet dinner almost every Sunday night at home for a crowd of his best friends.”

The couple have been hit with 'rift' accusations this week. Photo / Getty Images

The insider told the news outlet that Lancaster, who often appears on the UK talk show Loose Women, was “angry” by the decision and “has no plans to return to LA”.

“They’re at a stalemate and Penny is angry that Rod’s gone back on his word. It’s about saving their marriage right now.”

However, all is not what it seems and the couple have since issued a statement insisting they “could not be more in love”, in an effort to clear up any rumours.

Taking to his one million followers on Instagram, Stewart wrote, “We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite.

“We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit

“Originally We did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there. Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence).

“Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this..... there’s no disharmony in our marriage.”

He signed it off as “Rod ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart.”

It comes after Lancaster told Britain’s HELLO! magazine in June that Stewart’s upcoming 80th birthday in January will have celebrations that go on for “several weeks.”

“We’ll start in Florida for Christmas and then go on a big ship together, heading to the Caribbean,” she said. “It will be a wonderful journey.”