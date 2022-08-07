Sideswipe: August 8: Telescope captures image of cured pork

A photo tweeted by a famous French physicist, Étienne Klein, supposedly of Proxima Centauri, the star closest to the sun by the James Webb Space Telescope, was actually a slice of chorizo. It was liked and retweeted thousands of times before he revealed he was trolling. "This level of detail," Klein wrote. "A new world is revealed day after day." Klein told French news outlet Le Point that his intention had been to educate people about fake news online, adding that "I also think that if I hadn't said it was a James Webb photo, it wouldn't have been so successful."

Dating made difficult super smeller

Henry Gray of Newcastle, England, has an unusual medical condition called Lexical-Gustatory Synaesthesia. The areas of his brain which interpret sounds and smells are connected in a way that isn't for most people. As a result, when he hears sounds, he experiences smells, tastes, and sometimes textures. This can sometimes be an unpleasant experience, as some names come with undesirable aromas. Dating can be problematic for Gray. It's not that Kristy herself reeks of urine - just her name. Daisy is rancid butter. Arabella is a smelly sock. There are undesirable male names, too, on Gray's list. Harrison is an itch he can't scratch and listening to Ian's name is like having a plugged-up ear. Gray is on the lookout for a Francesca, who smells like a warm, chocolate cappuccino, or an Abby, who tastes like orange bubble gum. Good luck to him as he smells his way to romance!

Obvious gag at Glenfield Mall

Two things: I'd query the added sign and 2) what is a long water bottle?

What is a ...

Dry texter – dry texting is when you are texting someone and they use phrases like yip, mmm , that's good, cool or nice over and over again, leaving you bored and not sure how to text back.