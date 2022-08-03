Jon Auvil receives an Ernest Hemingway bust and congratulations from fellow competitors after he won the 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. Photo / AP

Some came in wool fishermen's sweaters, and other contestants had sportsmen's attire. But it was the cream-coloured cable-knit sweater of lawyer Jon Auvil that caught the eye of judges who awarded him the title for most resembling author and former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway. Auvil triumphed on Saturday over 124 other contestants for the 2022 title in the annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar, the Key West establishment where the author was a regular patron during his decade-long residence on the island in the 1930s. Auvil said he shares Hemingway's passion for fishing, has written some fiction and would like to do more writing. "Every man wants to write like Hemingway," said Auvil, who lives in Dade City, Florida, northeast of Tampa. While living in Key West, Hemingway wrote some of his classic novels, including For Whom the Bell Tolls and To Have and Have Not.

No bum notes

Thankfully there was time to set up the recording equipment in the bathroom and the result was worthy of committing to vinyl for prosperity.

The not-so-amazing spider man

A Utah man was arrested this week on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, according to a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn't explain why he was trying to burn the spider. Deputies found a jar of marijuana in his belongings, but he didn't appear to be high, said Utah County Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. There was no evidence to suggest he intentionally started the blaze, said Cannon, but he called it a reckless and puzzling decision. The area and most of Utah are bone dry amid extreme drought conditions. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don't know," Cannon said. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."